Union Budget 2024: What’s Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover and Anupam Mittal’s take? Find Out

On Tuesday, July 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rolled out the Union Budget for 2024-2025. Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover who is known not to mince words and speak out his mind stated what he felt about the Modi 3.0 budget. In a post, he called this year’s budget ‘Boring, Lifeless and Meaningless’.

Taking to his official X handle, Ashneer Grover wrote his thoughts on the Budget 2024-2025. He slammed the budget and said that instead of watching it, watching another Ambani wedding function would have been better.

His tweet reads, “Budget 2024 - ‘Boring, Lifeless and Meaningless’. Instead of delivering this budget they could’ve just said - “Iss baar man sa nahi kar raha - agli baar dekh lenge agar kuchh karna hai toh”. Actually watching yet another Ambani wedding function over this - would’ve been more value and better use of time.”

Anupam Mittal on tax hikes and exemptions

Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal, who has been seen in the panel of Shark Tank India for all the three seasons also shared his thoughts on the budget announcement.

He wrote, “LTCG has also been harmonised across pvt and public cos at 12.5%. Another shot in the arm for startup investors But ye dil maange more.” Talkin about what should be done next, Mittal wrote, “Next on list should be 1) taxing esops only on exit 2) giving tax credit for startup investments. Aag lag jaayegi.”

Further, he also shared another aspect that is a relief for the start-ups in the country. “ICYMI, the much-dreaded ‘Angel Tax’ finally abolished. Startups be like. Hopefully, this is a 1st step in many that not only levels the playing field for 🇮🇳 but tilts it in our favour, so we can build truly global companies from Day 1,” wrote Mittal.

For the unversed, Ashneer Grover is the former co-founder and managing director of the Indian fintech company BharatPe. Anupam Mittal is the founder and director, Shaadi.com.

