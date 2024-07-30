The Supreme Court has put a hold on a Delhi High Court order that granted divorce to celebrity chef Kunal Kapur on grounds of cruelty by his estranged wife. Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti have issued a notice to Kapur and referred the case to the Supreme Court Mediation Centre for a potential resolution.

Supreme Court stays Delhi HC's divorce verdict for Chef Kunal Kapur

In April, the Delhi High Court granted Kapur a divorce on the grounds of cruelty by his estranged wife, describing her conduct towards him as "devoid of dignity and empathy."

"In the light of the aforenoted facts of the present case, we find that the conduct of the respondent (wife) towards the appellant (husband) has been such that it is devoid of dignity and empathy towards him. When such is the nature of one spouse towards the other, it brings disgrace to the very essence of marriage and there exists no possible reason as to why he should be compelled to live while enduring the agony of living together," the high court order had said.

Kunal Kapur, who married in April 2008 and has a son born in 2012, alleged that his wife disrespected his parents and humiliated him. He claimed that in September 2016, she created a scene at his workplace during a MasterChef India shoot. Meanwhile, she accused Kunal of making false allegations to mislead the court.

Kapur got a restraining order and accused his wife of threatening to spread false rumors and make false complaints. He also claimed she physically assaulted him before a shoot. The High Court agreed that such harmful behavior by a spouse can be considered cruelty, supporting Kapur’s request for divorce.

About Kunal Kapur’s professional life:

Speaking about his career, Kunal Kapur has appeared as a host and judge on the popular cooking reality show MasterChef India during Seasons 1, 2, 3, and 5.

