Namita Thapar is a Shark Tank India judge and a businesswoman. She’s not just an Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals but also an inspiration for many. The businesswoman often speaks about important health issues that are overlooked. In a recent Instagram post, Thapar highlighted how current laws affect single mothers, live-in couples, and gay couples who want to use surrogacy.

Namita Thapar advocates for changes in surrogacy laws

The Shark Tank India judge took to her Instagram handle and shared an insightful video to raise awareness of Surrogacy. Namita mentioned Kriti Sanon receiving a national award for the film Mimi, which focuses on surrogacy. She questioned whether people are aware of the clauses in the Surrogacy Law 2022 and highlighted the desire for changes in certain clauses.

She explained, “First let me explain surrogacy to you, jab ek mahila apne aap conceive nahi kar paati hai or vo ek dusri mahila ki madad se conceive karti hai, use hum kehte hai Sarrogacy. (First, let me explain surrogacy to you. When a woman cannot conceive on her own and she conceives with the help of another woman, we call it surrogacy.)”

Namita Thapar further said, “Toh which are the clauses jahan changes ki maang hai. A single mother cannot use a surrogate. A live-in couple, a gay couple cannot use a sarrogate. You can use a donor sperm but cannot use a donor egg. Why not? Kon decide karega ki ideal family kya hai?”

“(So, which clauses are demanding changes? A single mother cannot use a surrogate. A live-in couple or a gay couple cannot use a surrogate. You can use donor sperm but not donor eggs. Why not? Who decides what constitutes an ideal family?)”

She stated that lawmakers have likely analyzed these laws thoroughly to understand the issue, but some clauses require discussion and possibly changes. This is because infertility rates are rising, and assistance should be provided to everyone wishing to become a parent.

Accompanying her post with a caption, she wrote, “ I feel several clauses in the law are unfair & need changes. We need to debate & discuss such issues.”

About Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar, an executive director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has gained immense popularity as a Shark on Shark Tank India, for her insightful advices in the business reality show.

