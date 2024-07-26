Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal is enjoying the success of his latest action movie, Kill. He has received critical acclaim and praise from both fans and critics for his performance. While his performance in Kill is a standout, he had previously shared the screen with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The dancer-turned-actor recently opened up on breaking stereotypes while transitioning from reality TV to Bollywood films.

Raghav Juyal opens up on his journey from reality TV to Bollywood

In a recent interview with Mashable India, the Kill actor said, “It is a very difficult choice. Tum jo kar rahe ho itne salo se toh koi achanak se bole ki chord do, identity chordna apni kuch nayi cheeze paane ke liye toh vo bahut mushkil kaam tha. Vo sabse mushkil hota stereotype break karna i think.”

“(It is a very difficult choice. When someone suddenly tells you to give up what you have been doing for so many years, letting go of your identity to pursue something new is very challenging. Breaking stereotypes is the hardest thing, I think.)”

Raghav Juyal mentioned that it's easier to enter the industry as a blank slate than to break an existing stereotype. He found it extremely challenging to shatter those expectations and deliver something surprising.

More about Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal has aced in several fields, whether it's dancing, acting, or hosting reality shows. He is well-known for his slow-motion dance moves and unique reinvention of the slow-motion walk. The 32-year-old first gained attention as a contestant on Dance India Dance Season 3.

After receiving mainstream recognition in the dance industry, he worked as an actor, debuting with the comedy film Sonali Cable. Juyal then played a significant role in Remo D'Souza's ABCD 2 and hosted the dance reality show Dance Plus.

Stepping out of his comfort zone, he participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. In 2020, he appeared in Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva. And now, Raghav is enjoying the success of his recently released movie, Kill.

