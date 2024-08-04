Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar are two of the most beloved sharks on the show, Shark Tank India. They share a great bond on-screen and off-screen. Both of them have been in the show since the first season. Recently, Namita Thapar revealed her favorite shark in a heartfelt post.

The Shark Tank India judge took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming picture with Aman Gupta. Both were all smiles as they posed together.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Caught up with my younger brother & favourite shark … the Karan Arjun of @sharktank.india.”

Namita Thapar looked stylish in a printed yellow full-sleeve shirt paired with blue pants and a blue blazer. She accessorized her look with pearl studs. She kept her hair loose with minimal makeup radiating businesswoman vibes. While Aman was seen wearing an orange t-shirt paired with jeans and sneakers.

Namita is known for her quick wit and competitive edge, while Aman Gupta brings a touch of humor, making them a dynamic duo on Shark Tank India.

As soon as Namita uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment box and expressed their joy and admiration for them. A fan wrote, “Friendship is the most beautiful relationship in this world, everyone needs it.....Happy friendship day....” Another fan commented, “Your favorite is Shark Aman But My favorite is only you mam.”

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, a company specializing in wearable electronics, has been a fixture on Shark Tank India since its beginning. He is known for his several investments in startups and for offering valuable advice to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Namita Thapar, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, is one of the popular Sharks on Shark Tank India. Her presence on the show has boosted her popularity. Known for her memorable one-liners like "Isme meri expertise nahi hai" (I don't have expertise in this), she has become a standout personality on the business reality show.

About Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India 3 premiered on January 22, introducing six new judges to the panel: Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Returning Sharks include Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain, who have all made appearances in previous seasons.

