Radhika Gupta, a businesswoman and Shark Tank India judge is one of the most humble sharks on the show. She is also known for her investment decision. The MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund is also a mother who perfectly balances her personal and professional life. She recently shared a heartwarming video with the baby Shark.

Radhika Gupta shares heartwarming moment with 'Baby Shark'

The Shark Tank India judge took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of her morning routine with her son and penned a heartfelt note. The caption accompanied by the post reads, “Gratitude comes from enjoying the small moments every day. The beauty of dew on plants, the magic of the mist, the feeling of wind in your hair, a good cup of morning coffee and the joy in Baby Shark’s laugh. Perfect pre-work mama-beta date.”

In the video, Radhika was seen spending some time with her son in the morning before going to work. She expressed gratitude for life's small joys and the precious moments spent with her son before starting her day.

As soon as Radhika dropped the video on her social media handle, fans filled the comment section and expressed their admiration towards her. A fan wrote, “Omg soooooo cute... Cutest thing on the internet today. Just made our day.” Another fan commented, “Every happy moment depends on our heart acceptance.”

For those unaware, Radhika Gupta became a mother at 39, and her daughter, Remy Gupta Moniz, will turn two in June 2024. On the sets of Shark Tank India 3, Radhika was often seen with her adorable 'baby shark.'

She joined the Shark Tank India judging panel in season 3, alongside new judges Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Varun Dua, Deepinder Goyal, and Ronnie Screwvala.

More about Radhika Gupta

Radhika Gupta has degrees in finance and business administration from prestigious institutions, which helped her achieve immense success. Her career reflects a strong passion for financial markets and entrepreneurship, establishing her as a prominent figure in the industry.

