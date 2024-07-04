Namita Thapar, Shark Tank India judge, is a successful businesswoman and she has been an inspiration to many women. Being a popular figure, she often speaks on important issues, particularly in health, that often don't receive enough attention.

The Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals recently shed light on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and how to prevent it.

The Shark Tank India judge took to her Instagram handle and shared an insightful video on non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “ 38% Indians have this !! Listening to top doctors who are key opinion leaders is truly a unique opportunity to learn. Every episode fills me with gratitude to be part of the healthcare industry that does such impactful work!”

In the thoughtful video post, Thapar emphasized the prevalence of NAFLD among Indians, citing alarming statistics from a recent AIIMS study. She explained that while alcohol consumption is widely known to harm the liver, NAFLD poses a significant risk even to non-drinkers.

She continued, “Upto 5 percent fat aapke liver mein hona theek hai par jab fat ki matra isse aage badhti hai toh aapko hota hai fatty liver which can also lead to liver cirrhosis and liver failure. AIIMS ki recent study ne bataya hai ki as high as 38 percent indians have fatty liver and 35 percent children have fatty liver toh iske liye hum kya kar sakte hai? Get educated or ye karke aap apne liver ko bacha sakte hai.”

“(Up to 5 percent fat in your liver is normal, but when the fat content exceeds this, it leads to fatty liver, which can also lead to liver cirrhosis and liver failure. A recent study by AIIMS has revealed that as high as 38 percent of Indians have fatty liver, and 35 percent of children also suffer from fatty liver. So, what can we do about this? Get educated and by doing so, you can protect your liver.)”

Namita urged her followers to educate themselves about NAFLD, stressing the importance of early detection and preventive measures.

More about Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar, an executive director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has gained recognition as a Shark on Shark Tank India. Her presence on this business reality show has boosted her popularity immensely. Known for her memorable one-liners like 'Isme meri expertise nahi hai (I don't have expertise in this),' Thapar has made a lasting impact on viewers.

