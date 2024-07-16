Shark Tank India 3’s Anupam Mittal shares advice on where entrepreneurs should focus when building startups

Anupam Mittal, one of the coolest Sharks of Shark Tank India, has shared insightful advice for budding entrepreneurs looking to build successful startups. The renowned entrepreneur who maintains an active social media presence often shares his valuable advice with young entrepreneurs. Read on to know what Mittal has to say this time.

Anupam Mittal’s advice on building a startup

In a recent tweet, Anupam Mittal emphasized the importance of maintaining a sharp focus on solving core user problems and cautioned against expanding too quickly. His tweet reads, "When building a startup, 100% of focus should be on solving core user problems, and for that one needs to stay very small. When you expand your surface area too fast, invariably the focus shifts to ‘ops’ and the user takes a back-seat, making it increasingly harder to find PMF."

Read Anupam Mittal’s tweet here:

Reaction of Netizens

Mittal's words highlight a critical aspect of startup growth- The balance between scaling operations and maintaining a user-centric approach. His advice struck a chord with the entrepreneurial community, receiving a wave of responses from aspiring and established entrepreneurs alike. Many have expressed their agreement, noting the common pitfall of losing sight of user needs in the race to grow.

Advertisement

Mittal readily replied to the entrepreneurs’ questions and comments. One user wrote, “But priority is always to make money to survive and that leads to ‘Not Focused’ scenario. Isn’t?” To this, the Shark Tank India judge replied, “Difference between earning a living and building a scalable company.”

Another user wrote, “Well explained! My two cents on this- ops metrics should be continuously monitored during all phases of the business.” However, the Shark wrote that he disagrees. He clarified, “Pre-PMF, user thesis formation and validation more important. Without that, there are no ‘ops’ to be monitored.”

Meanwhile, talking about Shark Tank India, the show will return for the fourth season soon. Mittal informed his fans a few days back that the registration for start-ups will start very soon. Fans of the show are excited to see if they will see all their favorite Sharks back on the show.

ALSO READ: Anupam Mittal sparks excitement for Shark Tank India season 4 with sweet message for fans