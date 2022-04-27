Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash: 20 popular actresses who rule the TV industry

Television is one of the most popular mediums for connecting with the audience. There are multiple shows which are aired every year, but very few of them make their place in the hearts of the fans. This is due to the engaging plot as well as the fabulous acting of the cast. Leading actresses in TV shows are popular for not just their magnificent acting skills but also for their fashion sense. They often create headlines with their style game. There are several names who have made their mark in the television industry. Here we have listed 20 TV actresses who are among the leading names in the television industry.

Rupali Ganguly

The remarkable actress rose to fame with her fabulous acting in the iconic TV show, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, featuring Ratna Pathak Shah and Satish Shah among others. She has also been a part of other TV shows including Sanjivani, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and many more. Presently the actress is ruling the audience’s hearts with her fabulous acting in the TV show, Anupamaa - which is topping the TRP charts for more than a year now.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a massive fan following on social media due to her fashionable looks and delightful smile. The actress had participated in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant and became the winner of the season. She has also been a part of other shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, among others. Presently, she is playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s successful franchise Naagin 6, which also features Bigg Boss 15’s Simba Nagpal.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik became a household name with her exceptional performance in the television show, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She entered the television industry with the show, Chhoti Bahu. Rubina had participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, with her husband Abhinav Shukla, and emerged as the winner of the season. She enjoys a huge fan following for her strong personality and unique fashion sense.

Mouni Roy

The vivacious actress Mouni Roy is among the top fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. The fashionista has made an impression not just in the television industry but also in the film space. She became a popular name with the mythological fictional show, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. The show that redefined her career and took it to greater heights was Naagin. She has also worked in movies including Gold, Made in China, and will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is one of the most stunning and ravishing actresses in the entertainment industry. She often creates headlines with her bold and sizzling looks on social media. She started her career with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha and has worked in popular shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin 4, among many others.

Hina Khan

Hina is popularly known by her onscreen character Akshara from the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She became quite popular with the daily soap, and was a part of it for almost eight years. Fans were mesmerised by her personality when she participated in Bigg Boss. Later, the actress reprised the role of Komolika, with her super glam look in the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also featured in a couple of music videos.

Rashami Desai

The gorgeous actress became a popular name with the show, Uttaran, where she played the role of an antagonist. She has worked in several successfully running shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Dil Se Dil Tak and is presently seen in Naagin 6. She has also taken part in several reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 7, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Bigg Boss 13, among others.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi has been winning hearts with her innocent look and beautiful smile in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress recently left the daily soap, and was then seen as the lead in the popular television show Balika Vadhu Season 2. She enjoys a massive fan following, and her pairing with Mohsin Khan is extremely loved by their admirers.

Nikki Tamboli

The beauty queen of the television industry and South Indian movies, Nikki Tamboli is a popular name. The actress rose to fame with her entry in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. After that show ended, she participated in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and was also seen in Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s The Khatra Khatra Show.

Ankita Lokhande

The marvelous actress has been swooning fans with her beautiful smile and excellent performance in TV shows. She became popular with her first show Pavitra Rishta which ruled the TV screen for many years. The actress also worked in the new version of the show Pavitra Rishta 2, along with Shaheer Sheikh. Ankita Lokhande recently got married to the love of her life, Vicky Jain. They also participated in the reality show Smart Jodi.

Disha Parmar

Disha rose to fame with her first show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has worked in other shows also like Woh Apna Sa. She is presently getting appreciated for her role as Priya in Ekta Kapoor’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. The actress got married to the love of her life, singer Rahul Vaidya in 2021.

Shehnaaz Gill

The Punjabi actress and singer became quite a popular name after her entry in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She received lots of love and appreciation from the audience for her innocence and delightful smile. After the show, Shehnaaz was seen in a movie, Honsla Rakh. Her new glam look is winning hearts on social media.

Jasmin Bhasin

The cute and vivacious Jasmin Bhasin made a mark with her television shows like Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. She has also been part of reality shows and was last seen in Bigg Boss 14. She fell in love with actor Aly Goni in the BB house and the couple has been dating ever since. Jasmin has appeared in numerous music videos after the show and will be soon seen in a Punjabi movie.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi started her acting career with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. The talented actress rose to fame with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she played the role of Dr. Ishita. She is married to her show co-star Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka was last seen on the TV screens as a part of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and she became the first runner-up too.

Karishma Tanna

The stunning actress made her debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001. She is well known for her roles in Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat. She was a contestant and first runner-up in the reality show Bigg Boss Halla Bol in 2014. She also appeared in other reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha (2008), Nach Baliye 7 (2015), and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 (2016). She was the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She got married to her beau Varun Bangera on 5 February 2022.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes is a very popular name in the television industry and has worked in numerous popular shows. Her pairing with Shaheer Sheikh in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was loved by the audience. She has also worked in Ekta Kapoor’s superhit show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She is known for her exceptional fashion sense and enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Munmun Dutta

Popularly known for her on-screen name Babita, actress Munmun Dutta enjoys a vast fan following. She has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for more than a decade. She has also worked in Hum Sab Baraati, prior to TMKOC. She has won numerous awards for her performance in the show.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is among the most stunning actresses in the TV industry. She won the hearts of her fans with the show Kasauti Zindagii Kay. She has also worked in other shows like Naaginn, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Ek Thhi Naayka, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and others. She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Asha Negi

The charismatic beauty Asha Negi rose to fame with her breakthrough performance in the soap opera, Pavitra Rishta. She was also seen in shows like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. She participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. Asha made her Bollywood debut with the movie Ludo in 2020.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The adorable actress became a popular name with the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, where she played the role of Gopi Bahu. She was also part of Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Laal Ishq, and more. The actress became quite popular in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and 15, for her strong personality and straightforward nature.

Also read- Hina Khan shares a hilarious reel & leaves fans in splits; WATCH