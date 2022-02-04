Who is Varun Bangera? Know everything about Karishma Tanna's groom-to-be

Wedding fever is on and next in line is Television’s favourite Karishma Tanna. The popular actress is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Varun Bangera on February 05. The couple started trending on social media after they got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in November last year. Karishma confirmed the news by sharing some glimpses on her social media handle. However, not much is known about Varun as the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship with the media, so far.

Who is Varun Bangera?

Varun Bangera is a businessman from Mumbai who has been in the headlines ever since the news of television actress Karishma Tanna’s engagement with him started doing rounds on social media. Reportedly, Varun works with VB Corp and has been associated with the company since 2010.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Varun is working as the director of a real estate company. He completed his education at Carlton University in Ottawa, Canada. Varun studied International Business, Business Administration, and Management from a foreign university.

Varun has a private account on Instagram with over 400 followers. According to reports, Karishma and Varun first met through a mutual friend

For those unaware, Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony last year. Earlier, Karishma Tanna was in a relationship with Upen Patel, whom she met on the ‘Bigg Boss 8’ sets. Later they even hosted Love School together. However, after dating for several years, the couple called it quits.

The wedding festivities have already begun for the charming duo- Karishma and Varun, and fans can’t wait for them to embark on their new journey. Previously, Pinkvilla exclusively shared the details of the actress' wedding festivities. A source known to the development told, "They have planned all their functions keeping the Covid protocols in mind. Today's Haldi event will be an intimate affair with only family and extremely close friends in attendance. This will be followed by Mehendi tomorrow where both bride and the groom's side will be present to celebrate the union, but that too with limited guests.”

