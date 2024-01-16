Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 16: Anuj is puzzled after Aadhya takes a tough promise from him

Anupamaa, January 16, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Vanraj thinking about Tapish’s reply that he will not leave Dimpy alone and that he is not afraid of anyone. He goes on to ask Dimpy if she is going to meet Titu. She tells that she is going to give medicines to Baa. Dimpy requests Vanraj to not doubt her by hurting her self respect. She says that Samar left her and Ansh doesn’t come to her. Vanraj recalls Anupama’s rebellious words and thinks that Dimpy gave him such a reply because of Tapish’s influence. He fears losing Ansh.

Anupama finds a scarf. Shruti asks Anuj if he met Joshi ben. Anuj replies in negative. Aadhya feels relaxed. Vikram tells Anupama that Shruti’s fiance AK had specially come to meet her. He says that destiny is playing a hide and seek game with Anupama and AK. Anupama is stunned on hearing all this.

Anuj asks Shruti if she can give him and Aadhya some space as he wants to talk to her alone. Shruti feels something is bothering Anuj and Aadhya and so, allows them to speak to each other. Anuj asks Aadhya if she is getting panic attacks after seeing Anupama in the US. Aadhya gets irritated on hearing Anupama’s name and says that she didn’t see her. She asks Anuj if he had seen her. Anuj says that he saw Anupama from far away. He also tells Aadhya that he feels chef Joshiben and Anupama are the same person. Aadhya doesn’t agree with Anuj. She expresses her hate for Anupama. Aadhya makes Anuj promise her that he will get married to Shruti. She urges Anuj to stop pondering over his past and look at his future with Shruti.

Anupama burns her hand while thinking deeply about Aadhya and AK. She starts feeling that Aadhya is like her Choti. Vikram asks her why she is crying. Anupama replies she is clueless.

Ansh asks Vanraj to come with him but he refuses. Vanraj gets angry as he thinks Titu saved Leela’s life by staying at his house. Kavya surprises Shahs by bringing Mahi with her.

Anupama gets emotional and decides to celebrate Makar Sankranti alone. She collects paper for making kite. Anupama says she will make laddoo, chikki and everything which she would make in Ahmedabad. Mahi hugs Vanraj and says she missed him. Anupama misses her family during the festive time. The episode ends.

