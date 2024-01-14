Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 14: Anuj reaches Anupama's restaurant to meet her; Will they reunite?

Anupamaa, January 14, 2024 episode: Kavya gives tiffin to Vanraj but he taunts her for taking care of his needs and tells her to focus on her job instead. Baa arrives and gives him the charger. Vanraj informs Baa that Kavya is going for her job. Kavya asks for Baa's blessings and tells her that she is starting work after a long time and asks Baa not to be upset.

Baa gives her blessings but asks her why she needs to work as Vanraj is earning well. Kavya explains to Baa that she wants work as she has a habit of working and wants to contribute to the house as well. Vanraj tells Kavya to be careful as she always had his support whenever she worked in the corporate world. He tells her that now she is working independently she will realise the value of money.

Kavya gives it back to Vanraj and tells him that even she supported him during his job. Vanraj and Kavya get into an argument over her job. Kavya tells Vanraj that he is jealous of her work as she is working in the modeling field. Kavya suddenly gets a call from her daughter Maahi's hostel and learns about Maahi being sick again.

She informs Baa that she will have to visit the hostel and will not go to work today. Baa worries about Maahi. Vanraj tells Baa that kids usually fake sickness in the hostel to get the attention of their mothers. Baa schools Vanraj for saying this and tells him that he can taunt Kavya and be angry but not to drag Maahi.

Toshu calls Vanraj

Toshu calls Vanraj. Vanraj gets overwhelmed when he receives a call from Toshu after years. He questions Toshu about his, Kinjal and Pari's well-being. Toshu informs him that everything is fine. Vanraj asks Toshu why doesn't he call. Toshu tells him that Kinjal does call them often. Toshu tells Vanraj that they can discuss this later. He tells Vanraj that he saw Anupama in the USA.

Vanraj asks Toshu whether he met Anupama. Toshu says that he didn't meet Anupama and doesn't have any intention to meet her because he has left his old relationship. Vanraj asks him so why he cares about calling his old father. Toshu tells Vanraj that he called to just inform him that if Anupama asks about him being in the USA then he should lie to Anupama. Toshu asks Vanraj to tell Anupama that he might have seen someone else. Toshu disconnects the call and Vanraj gets upset.

Anupama breaks down realising Toshu's ignorance

Anupama worries thinking about seeing Toshu. Vikram tries to cheer her up but she feels zoned out. Vikram asks her the reason for being lost. Anupama tells Vikram that she saw his son and her granddaughter in the USA. She tells him that they were in the UK but might have shifted here. She shares with him that she might have imagined but she is not sure.

Vikram tells her if it must have been her son then he would have met her. Anupama gets emotional as she tells Vikram that her son ignored her but it is hard for her to believe the fact that he ignored her. Anupama mentions how she often cared about her relationship but ran away from her relationship and came here to the USA. She shared with him that as a mother she is yearning to meet her kids.

Anupama breaks down as she shares with Vikram that she can forget everyone but can't forget her kids. Anupama is about to faint but Vikram gives her water and tells her not to be weak as Yashpal is about to come and he won't understand his emotions.

Vikram cheers her up and tells her that even Shruti and her fiance are coming for breakfast and she should impress them with her food.

Baa and Vanraj discuss Toshu's behavior

Baa offers food to Vanraj and asks him why he didn't go office and why he is not eating food. Vanraj confides in Baa and tells her that Toshu called him after five years just for personal reasons. Baa tells him that he didn't meet Anupama even after seeing her and questions today's generation. Vanraj tells Baa that Toshu never cared about his relationships and is now settled in the USA.

Baa tells Vanraj how people who run away from relationships often end up going back to them. She tells him that now he has seen Anupama and soon he will bring her home. He tells Vanraj that the day will come soon. Anuj, Shruti, and Aadhya leave to go for Spice and Chutney. Anuj thinks about meeting Joshi Ben today.

Titu saves Baa from an accident

Vanraj worries about Baa as she doesn't answer his call. Pakhi informs that she is preparing to put up a stall for Makar Sankranti. Vanraj tells Pakhi why she doesn't go with Baa and scolds her. Baa answers Vanraj's call and informs him that she is on her way home. Baa suddenly shouts on the phone and Vanraj listens. Vanraj, Pakhi, and Dimpy rushed out of the house and saw Baa fall beside a boy.

Baa informs Vanraj that a thief was trying to steal her Mangalsutra but this boy saved him. Vanraj turns the boy's body who is lying on the ground. The neighbors, Vanraj, Pakhi, Baa, and Dimpy are shocked to see that Titu saved Baa and is injured. The neighbors inform them that Titu is injured too much.

Anuj couldn't meet Anupama again

Shruti, Aadhya, and Anuj reach near Anupama's restaurant and walk towards the restaurant. Aadhya worries thinking that Anuj will see Anupama. Suddenly everyone hears a fire alarm. Vikram tells Anupama that the bakery opposite their restaurant is on fire. Anuj sees a glimpse of Anupama but Aadhya asks him to leave from there.

Aadhya holds Shruti and Anuj's hands and takes them to their car. Shruti tells Anuj that she wanted to make him meet Joshi Ben but destiny is not allowing them to meet. Anuj thinks about Anupama. Aadhya asks Shruti and Anuj to sit in the car. Anupama sees that the table she decorated for Anuj, Shruti, and Aadhya is shattered. Anuj thinks that he didn't meet Joshi Ben today but will soon meet her. The episode ends.

