Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 18: Aadhya rushes Anuj and Shruti’s wedding; Shahs celebrate Sankranti

Anupamaa, January 18, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anuj excusing himself from Aadhya and Shruti. Shruti gives hot chocolate to Aadhya. They engage in a conversation where Aadhya tells Shruti to call her parents to America so that her wedding with Anuj can take place soon. Aadhya suggests that Shruti and Anuj should not delay their wedding anymore as she wants their family to be family in true sense. On the back of her mind, Aadhya fears Anuj meeting Joshi ben aka Anupama. She thinks she needs to put a full stop to their love story before it starts all over again.

The Shah mansion begins their Sankranti celebrations. Ansh and Mahi clash over the same kite. Ansh falls down and blames Mahi, alleging her of pushing him. Pakhi reaches the scene and scolds Mahi. She is about to slap Mahi but Kavya comes to Mahi’s rescue. Kavya and Pakhi get into a heated argument. When Vanraj comes there and asks what is happening, Ansh expresses his hatred for Mahi and asks Vanraj to send her to the hostel. Mahi clarifies that she didn’t push Ansh. Vanraj reprimands Pakhi for getting angry with the kids. He asks her to let Dimpy handle the kids. Pakhi says Dimpy doesn’t have time as she is busy handling Titu. Vanraj gets a call and leaves. Kavya tags Pakhi as a gossip girl.

Vanraj marks the festival of Makar Sankranti by flying a kite. Titu also comes there and holds the thread roll. A neighbor identifies Titu as a big celebrity. Baa questions if Titu has become a celebrated personality. Pakhi verifies the same while Kavya tells Baa about Titu’s achievements.

Aadhya finds Anuj sleeping on the sofa and covers him with a blanket. Anuj gets up and moves out of the room. Aadhya gets worried assuming he is going to meet Joshi ben.

Beeji sneaks into the restaurant in the late hours of night. Anupama confuses her with some thief and prepares to face him by picking roti roller, chilli etc. However, she soon learns that it is Beeji. Just then, Anupama and Beeji see a thief trying to enter the restaurant. They scream at him and he runs away.

Aadhya’s stress intensifies. She thinks about how to stop him, as he left his phone behind. Shruti comes and informs that Anuj has gone to pick the models from the airport. Aadhya asks her to call Anuj’s assistant who is with him. Shruti asks if there is anything which Aadhya wants to share with her.

Titu and Vanraj fly kites. Titu cuts Vanraj’s kite, exclaims Kai po che and dances. Dimpy looks out for someone. Titu asks what happened. Dimpy says nothing. When Vanraj questions Dimpy, she tells him that Ishani is missing.

Beeji asks Anupama to come with her to her house. Anupama refuses and says that Yashpal sir will not like it. Beeji assures that he will not say anything. Anupama insists that she is not in favor of mixing personal and professional life. Beeji says that she should remain professional with Yashpal but can become personal with her. She asks Anupama to change her saree and get ready to enjoy a function at her home. Anupama dwells over the thought of going to her boss’ house. The episode ends.

