Pavitra Punia, renowned for her role as Geet Dhillon in the TV series Love U Zindagi, gained widespread popularity after her stint on Bigg Boss 14. Known for her glamorous style and strong personality, Pavitra made headlines during the controversial reality show and continues to captivate her fans with her stunning looks and fashion choices.

As temperatures climb and the sun showers us with warmth, it's the perfect time to embrace the cool and refreshing colors of summer. And what better color than white to help beat the heat? The Naagin actress knows how to steal the spotlight whether it's winter, summer, or a casual day out. Pavitra Punia’s latest post is the proof from her photoshoot.

Pavitra Punia dazzles in stylish summer outfit

The Bigg Boss 14 fame took to her Instagram handle and shared some pictures in a bralette top with denim pants. Pavitra looked stunning in a V-neck white lace bralette crop top paired with high-waisted denim pants. What truly sets these pants apart is their captivating design, featuring two intertwining denim colors and alluring cutouts that reveal glimpses of her legs.

She accessorized the look with a silver chunky double-wrap bracelet, a golden link bracelet, a three-layer necklace, and golden hoop earrings. Her hair was styled in loose curls, and she opted for minimal makeup, showcasing her natural beauty.

As soon as Pavitra Punia uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “If hotness had a face she looks like you only.” Another fan commented, “Wow you are so beautiful.”

More about Pavitra Punia

For those who may not know, Pavitra Punia, a contestant on Bigg Boss season 14, and Eijaz Khan garnered attention for their presence on the reality show. The couple showed different facets of love during their time on Bigg Boss 14. However, after nearly three years together, they have decided to go their separate ways.

Pavitra Punia is renowned for her roles in shows like Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani, Balveer Returns, Luv U Zindagi, Dayaan, Naagin, and Ye Hai Mohabbatien, among many others. She also appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 and MTV Splitsvilla.

