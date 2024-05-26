There has been trouble in Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's paradise for a long time. However, the duo kept mum on the same but now looks like the couple is all set to take each other down on social media. It all started with Dalljiet taking to social media and asking people their views on extra-marital affairs. People were quick to assume that the couple had infediliety issues. Now, yet again, Dalljiet took to social media and shared a cryptic post, giving more idea of the problems that she's facing in her married life.

Dalljiet Kaur's message to Nikhil Patel's new friend 'S.N'

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel have been referring to SN (probably the initials of the woman in Patel's life) and in her recent post too, Dalljiet asked an uncomfortable question to SN. Sharing a video from her recent shoot, Dalljiet mentioned how her belongings including her son's books and her paintings are at her husband's place while her husband states that the house doesn't belong to her and that they never got married.

Further, she asked SN about her thoughts about Nikhil being her husband. She asked her if she was not married to him, according to her.

Take a look at the post shared by Dalljiet Kaur here:

Within ten months of marriage with Nikhil Patel, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant seemed to facing issues in her second marriage. She returned from Nairobi to Mumbai along with her ten-year-old son Jaydon. She recently called out her husband on social media as she wrote, "You are out on social media with her now every day shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good."

Dalljiet was initially married to actor Shalin Bhanot but they got a divorce in 2015.

