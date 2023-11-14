Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt reveal longest span they haven't spoken after brawl

Bigg Boss 17's celebrity couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are grabbing a lot of attention due to their stint in the controversial show. While being locked inside the house with unknown people, the duo are having their fair share of ups and downs. However, they get back together considering their die-hard love for one another. Before entering the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt got chatty with Pinkvilla and shared insights about their relationship.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma open up about their relationship:

In an exclusive chat with us, we asked the couple about the longest duration they haven't spoken to each other after a fight. When Neil Bhatt was asked, he shared, "Longest, she can go is a day or two." Aishwarya quickly interrupted and said, "I can stay more than that until you don't come." Neil continued, "See, that's the thing. I said only one or two days."

When questioned if this had happened to them, Neil and Aishwarya both shared, "Ohh yes, it has, of course it has. We are normal people (both laugh)."

When Aishwarya Sharma was asked, she said, "He comes. He can't stay away. Neil adds, "I like to solve things fast. I like to patch up quickly and keep the argument aside. Life is too precious to waste in a fight."

About Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's stint in Bigg Boss 17:

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have been at loggerheads with their co-contestants and former friends Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The two couples are constantly seen having disagreements and heated arguments as they reside in the same Dil room. In the recent weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled Aishwarya for her bad behavior towards her husband Neil. Salman explained to Aishwarya how Neil has been tolerating her behavior and has been patient with her mocking.

Speaking about their personal life, Aishwarya and Neil started dating during their stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and soon tied the knot. Since then, Aishwarya and Neil have been dishing out major couple goals and fans adore their chemistry.

