Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets offended as Ankita Lokhande tags him 'Faltu' and supports Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. In yesterday's episode, Salman Khan bashed Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for the level of their provocation against Abhishek Kumar and also slammed Ankita Lokhande for taking a biased decision and not taking into consideration, the amount of poking that Samarth-Isha did.

In the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17, married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will yet again indulge in an argument.

Vicky Jain expresses his disappointment as Ankita Lokhande calls him 'Faltu'

In the upcoming episodes, Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui will be seen locking horns for an interesting task. Salman Khan asked the contestants to call out one person among these two who unnecessarily got involved in fights. Ankita looked in a dilemma as Vicky and Munawar, both are close to her. However, Ankita took Vicky's name and stated that Munawar doesn't get involved in other people's fights.

Post the task, Vicky Jain looked extremely disappointed with Ankita Lokhande's decision and confronted her.

Vicky Jain confronts Ankita Lokhande

After the task, Vicky told Ankita and Munawar Faruqui that he didn't expect his wife to tag him 'Faltu'. Later, Ankita and Vicky had a chat about the same wherein Vicky stated that though it is a game show, they do share a relationship and he never forgets about the same, however, she forgot their relationship when she called him out in the task.

Ankita asked Vicky if he thought she'd ever choose Munawar Faruqui over him, to this, Vicky replied that she had already chosen the rapper-comedian over him.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's fight over Munawar Faruqui

In the recent episodes, when Ankita Lokhande expressed her displeasure over Jain's closeness with Mannara Chopra and his concern for her, Vicky was quick to tell her that he never stopped her from being friendly with Munawar Faruqui. Jain stated that he never stops Ankita when she holds Munawar's hand, hugs him, or drinks tea from the same cup. He mentioned that he gives her that much space and freedom and she should also do the same.

Later, Vicky told Ankita that he would not speak to Mannara again and she should call it quits with Munawar. Lokhande denied the same and stated that Faruqui is like her brother.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's fights

Since the beginning of the show, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are seen sharing a rough equation. The couple has been seen having many fights wherein Lokhande expressed that her husband doesn't give her enough attention and doesn't care enough about her, while he is concerned about everyone else in the house.

In his defense, Vicky maintained that he is on a platform where he wants to connect with everyone as he likes to keep things that way. He also stated that he can not run behind his wife all the time.

Salman Khan's advice to Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande

In the initial stages of the show, Salman Khan had addressed the issue of disrespect between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokahnde. He stated that they should sort out their ways of dealing with things before it's too late. The megastar also called out Vicky Jain for taking his wife for granted.

