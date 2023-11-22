Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry to enter BB house

Bigg Boss 17 is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure entertainment for its viewers. Each episode of the show is filled with exciting twists, major fights, controversies, and entertainment. After a shocking mid-week eviction, the makers have planned a new entry in the house.

Popular Internet celebrity Orhan Awatramani aka Orry to enter Bigg Boss 17

As per our highly placed sources, popular internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. Sources have it that Orry will stay over in the house; whether it is a guest or wildcard entry is still unknown. Orry is known for his quirky personality and carefree attitude. He is renowned for hanging out with almost all the Bollywood kids and posting pictures from those parties. It will surely be a delight to watch him on the show.

Have a look at Bigg Boss 17's recent promo

Orry's claim to fame

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, rose to fame with his appearances with Bollywood star kids. His fashion choices became a topic of discussion, too. In a few interviews, Orry was asked about what he does for a living, and he replied, stating that he works on himself. The video went viral on the Internet.

In the current season of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar asked guests Ananya Pandey and Sara Ali Khan about Orry and his profession, but the girls looked clueless about the same. The said video, again, went viral.

Orry's banters with paparazzi are also a treat. He has the latest obsession with funky and quirky-looking phone covers, which also has gotten him a lot of attention.

Nominated contestants this week

In yesterday's episode, an interesting nomination procedure took place, after which contestants like Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Aryaa, Anurag Dobhal, and Ankita Lokhande got nominated for evictions.

In the previous episode, a fight erupted between Neil Bhatt and Khanzaadi while Jigna Vora expressed her disappointment with Arun Mashettey nominating her.