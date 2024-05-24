Juhi Parmar needs no introduction as her contribution to the Hindi television series speaks volumes for itself. However, for the unversed, Juhi rose to fame from her stint in the longest-running daily soap, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, where she beautifully portrayed the character of Kumkum. Later she garnered immense appreciation for her strong gameplay in Bigg Boss 5, where she emerged as a winner of the show. Apart from this, she also hit the headlines for her personal life.

In a recent interview, Juhi expressed her thoughts on wanting and needing a companion in her life. As she talked about it, she drew the parallels between the two and revealed that her decision regarding the same does not depend solely on her.

Juhi Parmar shares her thoughts on having a partner

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, when Juhi Parmar was asked about whether she wants a companion in her life or not, she said, “Why not! Everyone wants a companion, but there is a thin line between needs and wants.”

Drawing the comparison further she said that when a person looks at the things with need he ends up making the wrong decisions sometimes as one is desperate, but on the other hand when a person looks for things keeping wants in their mind it comes with a lot of patience.

Adding to it further, the Bigg Boss 5 winner stated, “If it’s meant for me if it comes to me at the right time, and I think if it fits perfectly, Great!” However, she revealed that her decision does not depend solely on her daughter Samaira, as she keeps her in mind before making any decisions.

The Kumkum actress highlighted that if her partner is compatible enough with her daughter then she might move forward with him in her life. Till then she is very much content in her life.

Concluding it Parmar said, “Sahi companion aaye galat ke liye ab koi jgha nahi bachi hai (There is no space for the wrong companion in her life now).” She expressed that whenever the person comes, he should come at the right time, accepting all the conditions, but if by any chance he is not right she prays that he never comes.

More about Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar is one of the popular television actresses who has spellbound the audience with her simplicity and outstanding performances in some of her notable works, namely Woh, Choodiyan, Shaheen, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and others. Apart from this, she has also emerged as a winner of Bigg Boss 5.

On the personal front, she got married to Sindhi businessman and actor Sachin Shroff on 15 February 2009. In early January 2018, Parmar confirmed that they had recently filed for divorce, and after several months of arguing, Juhi got custody of her daughter.

