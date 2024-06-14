YouTuber TTF Vasan and his girlfriend Shaalin Zoya to participate in Bigg Boss Tamil 8; Reports

The popular television reality show Bigg Boss (Tamil) wrapped its 7th season on January 14, 2024. Archana Ravichandran made history by emerging as the first-ever wild card entrant to become the winner, while Manichandra bagged the runner-up title.

Soon after the last season, fans started waiting for the next season. There have been many rumors regarding the anticipated contestants for the controversial reality show. Amidst speculation, reports suggest that TTF Vasan and his girlfriend Shaalin Zoya will also be part of Bigg Boss S8 (Tamil).

TTF Vasan and Shaalin roped in for Bigg Boss Tamil S8

TTF Vasan might participate in the famous reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 with his girlfriend, Shaalin Zoya. As per a report in News18, the team at Bigg Boss is currently negotiating to bring TTF Vasan to the show.

However, as of now, nothing has been confirmed either by the couple or the makers of the reality show. The show is set to stream on Vijay TV and will feature many controversial personalities this season.

TTF Vasan is a very controversial personality. Recently, in May, the Madurai city police arrested the YouTuber for negligently driving a car and recording a video on his mobile phone while driving. The incident happened on May 15. Moreover, the video was posted by him on social media platforms.

However, this is not the first time that TTF Vasan has been embroiled in a controversy; the social media star hit the headlines in September of last year. He was detained for performing a dangerous bike stunt, which he did for a video on social media, resulting in an accident. After the incident, the court even canceled his driving license temporarily.

Who are TTF Vasan and Shaalin Zoya?

For the unversed, TTF Vasan is a famous social media influencer with a huge fan base. He is known predominately for his YouTube channel, which goes by the name Twin Throttlers.

Vasan has more than 4 million subscribers and counting. He is dating Shaalin Zoya, a Malayalam actress, and dancer. Most people know her from the comedy show Cooku With Comali, in which she received loads of love for her performances.

