Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 41: Abhishek Malhan age-shaming Avinash Sachdev and more; Here are 3 unmissable moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 41: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is delivering exciting episodes that keep viewers hooked. The show is full of drama, with heated arguments, emotional moments, surprising friendships, and challenging tasks. As it is in its 6th week, there's even more entertainment and unexpected events in store for the audience. From ticket to finale tasks to brewing chemistry between contestants, the show is successfully grabbing the attention of the viewers for all the right reasons. The 41st episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was equally entertaining!

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 41st episode:

Jiya Shankar using Abhishek Malhan's towel:

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan are two popular contestants on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, and their fans love their chemistry, often trending #AbhiYa on Twitter. In the 41st episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, a funny incident happened when Jiya accidentally used Abhishek's towel, which disappointed him. Abhishek playfully scolded Jiya, saying she took his towel, and Jiya jokingly replied that she noticed it smelled different. Abhishek showed her towel lying nearby and asked why she didn't take that one instead. Jiya explained that both towels were green, and she mistakenly took his.

When Pooja Bhatt learned about it, she teased Abhishek Malhan, saying it was Jiya's right to use his towel, and told him that sharing is caring. Later, Elvish Yadav asked Abhishek if he thought Jiya did it on purpose to create a cute moment for the media and audience. Abhishek expressed that he didn't like the tactic, as he dislikes sharing his personal things like towels and brushes. He clarified that his towel was in his bag, not left outside for anyone to take.

Jad Hadid and Aashika Bhatia's brawl:

During the Toy Store task, Jad Hadid noticed Aashika Bhatia, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan's strategy. He tried to protect Jiya Shankar's box of pebbles, but this led to a heated fight with Aashika. As Jad and Jiya attempted to discuss their game plan, Aashika stood nearby, which made Jiya angry, and they started arguing. Jiya accused Aashika of interfering in her conversation with Jad. In response, Jad called Aashika Bhatia disrespectful. During their argument, Aashika made a sly comment about Jad's gym routine, and Jad responded by sarcastically teasing her about her smoking habit. The argument continued, and Aashika even accused Jad of pushing her and becoming violent.

Abhishek Malhan age-shaming Avinash Sachdev:

During the Toy Store task in the 41st episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev had a huge fight when Abhishek accused Avinash of being a biased judge. The argument started when Avinash held the pebbles in his hand instead of putting them in someone's box. Avinash said he was distributing the pebbles among all three boxes, but Abhishek felt it was unfair. Then, Jad accused Abhishek of cheating when he did the same thing. The argument escalated, and they started insulting each other. Avinash claimed that Abhishek couldn't handle someone playing better than him. They exchanged heated words, and Abhishek age-shamed Avinash, saying "Adher umar ho gayi hai, dimaag tera chalta nahi gadhe (you have turned old and your brain is not working)." Despite being younger, Abhishek believed he was smarter than Avinash, and the argument continued. However, after the task, they both discussed the issue and what led to their fight, trying to resolve their differences.

