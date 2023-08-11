Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 55: Jiya Shankar talking about her dad to travel vloggers meeting inmates; Top 3 moments

Bigg Boss OTT E55: Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, is on the brink of concluding on August 14. The journey within Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been an unpredictable experience for the participants, as they have been completely cut off from the external world, including their loved ones and technology. In the 55th episode, the show revealed its final five contestants - Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve. In the latest episode, Jiya Shankar faced an unexpected mid-week eviction, and the introduction of various travel vloggers Anunya Sood and Mohit Manocha added an interesting twist to the episode, as they interacted with the contestants. Apart from this, there were several unmissable moments in today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 that kept the audiences glued to the screens.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2's 55th episode:

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan discussion:

Abhishek Malhan then told Elvish Yadav that he is wrong if he is thinking that they give opinions just to give opinions. Abhishek wanted to have a clear conversation with Elvish about some things, but Elvish felt hurt by being labeled as a fool or a wildcard. Elvish emphasized that he's respectful and listens to Abhishek because they're friends. Abhishek clarified that the dynamics of the house change between the first day and the fourth week, and he pointed out that Elvish might not have much control over the house dynamics in the game. He also mentioned that he didn't belittle Elvish when he referred to him as the hero's friend during a task.

Abhishek emphasized to Elvish Yadav that he prefers not to discuss matters in front of Pooja and Bebika, regardless of how many cameras are around. He also expressed his belief that he deserves to win, but that doesn't mean others can't win as well. Elvish shared his perspective that winning the show requires entertainment more than just arguments and opinions. Their conversation ended abruptly when the doorbell rang.

Travel vloggers meeting inmates:

As the show is inching towards its finale, Bigg Boss is surprising contestants every day. In the 55th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bigg Boss welcomes travel vloggers and tells the housemates that along with the show, the BB House will also come to an end due to which a few travel vloggers will come and give a tour of the BB House. Bigg Boss announces that both the show and the BB House are coming to an end, and travel vloggers will give a tour of the house. The first vlogger, Anunay Sood, enters the house and requests the housemates to show him around.

During the tour, Anunay praises Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, mentioning they have such strong fan bases that they could win elections. Pooja Bhatt humorously refers to the washroom as her kingdom since it's a rare spot where they escape from cameras and mics. Elvish candidly remarks that there's no script in the game. Pooja then comments that while the show doesn't provide a script, everyone has a mental script in their heads.

Anunay engages the contestants in a fun game where they share a travel destination they'd like to visit with another housemate. Jiya wants to explore Bali with Abhishek, Manisha dreams of Paris with Elvish, Bebika Dhurve wants to go to Andaman and Nicobar with Abhishek, while Pooja has plans for Rio with Bebika and hopes to accompany Elvish to Namibia. Elvish's desired destination is Spiti Valley with Manisha, while Abhishek wants to travel to Jim Corbett with Bebika. Soon Anunay exits.

After some time, the doorbell rings again and the famous travel vlogger Mohit Manocha enters. He compliments the contestants for their patience and dedication. Mohit asks the contestants to predict two names that will remain after the week's eviction. Pooja says she doesn't know, Elvish chooses his own and Manisha Rani's names and Abhishek gives the same names as well. Mohit bids the house farewell, leaving the contestants in a joyful mood.

Jiya Shankar talks about her dad:

During a conversation with Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar opened up about her father. She revealed that when she was a child, her father was her pillar of support whenever someone older said something hurtful to her. Jiya shared that her father always stood by her, making her feel safe and protected. She explained that she holds onto his memory whenever she feels unsafe. Elvish asked Jiya if she still talks to her father, to which she replied that she doesn't even know where he is, what he looks like, or how his voice sounds. She mentioned that it's been more than 20 years since she last had any contact with him, and she's never tried to reach out to him. Elvish suggested that at least one of them should take the initiative to start a conversation.

Jiya went on to reveal that her father has another daughter from his remarriage and seems to have moved on with his new family, neglecting her. Elvish tried to suggest that he might care in some way, but Jiya firmly expressed that if he cared, he would have reached out. She shared that he has never asked about her well-being. Now that she has overcome many challenges on her own, she feels it's not necessary anymore. Jiya disclosed that children from broken families either lose faith in relationships or try to create new ones. She admitted that she constantly searches for love and relationships. She expressed her desire of having a big family.

