Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Manisha Rani's sister slams Bebika, 'I'm shocked vo video nahi dikhaya'

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been unbeatable in terms of online viewership and popularity on social media. The popular yet controversial show, hosted by megastar Salman Khan, has successfully won audiences' hearts ever since its inception. Whether it's the unique contestants, exciting tasks, guests, or hosting by Salman Khan, the show keeps trending for one reason or another. Recently, the Ticket to Finale task was held on the show, and in a few weeks, we will have a winner.

This season has witnessed many strong contestants like Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Pooja Bhatt. However, there is one contestant who has also left a strong impact on the show, and that is none other than the social media influencer and performer, Manisha Rani. Manisha has conquered the hearts of the audience by bringing the entertainment factor to the otherwise dramatic show with her impeccable comic timing. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Manisha Rani’s sister, Sharika Rani, spoke up about her sister’s journey and expressed disappointment over contestant Bebika Dhurve for mocking her sister’s hygiene.

Manisha Rani’s sister Sharika Rani slams Bebika Dhurve for questioning her sister’s hygiene

Popular social media influencer Manisha Rani is currently seen as a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Since her entry, the 25-year-old has been grabbing eyeballs with her endearing screen presence and comic timing. Recently, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, the sister of another contestant Pooja Bhatt, referred to Manisha Rani as the 'Rani' of the house and expressed that she is one of her favorite contestants in the house during her promotions for the upcoming film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

While inside Manisha Rani has been playing her game outside her elder sister Sharika Rani sat down for an interview with Pinkvilla to discuss her sister’s journey. While the former felt proud to see her sister’s game and personality she also slammed Bebika Dhurve for questioning Manisha’s hygiene. For the unversed in the past episodes, Bebika Dhurve had a made a gossip about Manisha leaving her sanitary pad in the washroom for which Pooja Bhatt had supported the latter. Sharika slammed Bebika and even found Pooja’s stance questionable,” Woh sahi kehte hai aurat hi aurat ki dushman hoti hai aur aisa hi hua , Pooja ne support kiya lekin ek tarika hota hai woh side mein leke jake samjha sakti thi lekin unhone ne jis tone se bola woh toh aisi hi ye kya tarika hua aur ye clip dikhayi bhi nahi gayi .”

Sharika further added that ,” Ye hygiene pe bolna aur aisa bolna ki Manisha ko bas ladkon ka attention chahiye ye aap sidha kisi ka character pe bol rahe ho aur fir Bebika ka bolna ki Manisha ki harqato p parda daala chahta hai woh fake fight karti hai lekin Manisha pagal nahi hai itne badi baat pe woh hasti rahegi air ye ek baadi baat thi jiska weekend pe sand bhi nahi liya gaya .”

Advertisement

What is Manisha Rani currently doing in the house?

In recent episodes, Manisha Rani has expressed her feelings for Elvish Yadav. She also got into an argument with Pooja Bhatt over her role in the task. She is also nominated this week along with Aashika Bhatia and is expected to gain more votes owing to her popularity.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Shraddha Arya to Arjun Bijlani; Noticed these TV actors in Karan Johar’s film