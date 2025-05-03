Anirudh Ravichander REVIEWS Rajinikanth starrer Coolie and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom: ‘It appears ominous and super…’

Anirudh Ravichander is all geared up to hit the big screens this year with ventures like Coolie, Kingdom, Madharasi, and more. Now, the musician has reviewed the Rajinikanth starrer and the Vijay Deverakonda film ahead of their releases.

In his interview with Sudhir Srinivasan, the musician said, “I have Kingdom coming up, then Coolie. Both films are looking really good, from whatever I’ve seen. I’m so happy, I'm not going to put up fire emojis and all that; instead, I’ll just say it out loud now.”

“I saw about 30–40 minutes of Vijay Deverakonda’s film, it looks very nice. I’ve almost watched Coolie completely; it appears very ominous and superb. I’m excited for it, it will be a film with a new shade,” Anirudh added.

Talking more about his other ventures, the music director admitted that he doesn’t know the exact release dates but highlighted that he has 2–3 releases this year.

Coming to the films Coolie and Kingdom, the Superstar Rajinikanth starrer is an action entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, speculated to be a standalone venture outside the director’s cinematic universe (the LCU), is touted to feature the actor in a power-packed, negative-shade role.

The movie is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2025, clashing with the Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer War 2. The film features stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in supporting roles.

Coolie also features a cameo appearance by Aamir Khan, with an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and many more in key roles.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is set to appear in the lead role in the movie Kingdom. Slated to release on May 30, 2025, the film is a spy action thriller, marking the first installment in a planned duology. Directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, which was officially announced after the unveiling of its first single, Hridayam Lopala.

