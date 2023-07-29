Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sharika Rani REACTS to Bebika Dhurve pushing her sister Manisha Rani

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is a very famous and controversial reality show on Indian TV. The contestants in this season come from different entertainment backgrounds and have their own group of devoted fans. Manisha Rani is one of the most liked participants on the show. Inside the house, she openly shares her thoughts about the issues and takes every challenge very seriously. In a recent 'Angel and Devil' task, Manisha got into a big fight with Bebika Dhurve. The argument started when Bebika pushed Manisha during the task, and in the end, Bebika's team won the task.

Sharika Rani reacts to Manisha's fight with Bebika:

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manisha Rani's sister, Sharika Rani, spoke about the fight between Manisha and Bebika during the 'Angel and Devil' task. Sharika said, "The 'Angel and Devil' task was very interesting, and if it had been performed without any issues, everyone would have liked it. But the way Bebika pushed Manisha was not right. She broke the rule, as Bigg Boss has clearly stated that violence is against the rules. It was shown that the Devil team is weak. Pooja Bhatt was the judge of the task, and she should have mentioned that violence is not allowed. Although she did say that crying is against the rules, she didn't address violence being against the rules."

Sharika continued, "Pooja was instructed not to interrupt during the task, so she refrained from doing so. Bebika Dhurve pushed Manisha once during the task and again when they were showing it as an example. When my father saw this, he didn't like it at all, and he got very upset because Manisha always wanted to go on Bigg Boss, and she struggled and suffered a lot to reach this level. So, one should respect people's struggles and feelings and motivate them to grow as they are capable."

Watch Manisha Rani's sister Sharika Rani's full interview here-

Further, Sharika Rani continued, "Manisha has no godfather who helped her reach where she is now. She has struggled a lot. I am very upset as no one, except Abhishek Malhan, took a stand for Manisha. As her sister, I felt very bad, and I cried a lot because the girl who entertains everyone and makes everyone laugh is crying like this. She was very excited, but the way she is demotivated in the house is disheartening. Her hygiene, education, and even her character are being questioned, but not even in a single 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, this concern was raised. Manisha never fought with people upfront about this. She has never nominated Bebika even once because she feels Bebika deserves to be in Bigg Boss. So people are playing games with her and her emotions. Thankfully, it is 24hrs live, so the audience understands this and sees what is happening."

