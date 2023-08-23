Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: This is how Elvish Yadav responded to Bebika Dhurve's message after finale

Bebika Dhurve is currently one of the most popular names in the Indian Television industry. The dazzling diva had made a smashing entry in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 with no connections or a pre-established fanbase. She managed to grab all the limelight ever since the first episode with her commanding screen presence and unfiltered opinions. Dhurve emerged as the 3rd runner-up on the show which was definitely a big thing as a fresh face in the industry. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dhurve talked about her bond with Bigg Boss OTT season 2’s winner Elvish Yadav.

Bebika Dhurve on her bond with winner Elvish Yadav

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bebika Dhurve was asked about her bond with the show’s winner Elvish Yadav and if the two are still in touch, to which she said, “Yes I have been talking to him. The first message I sent to him saying Hi This is me here, He said Hi Honey in my style (laughs). He was even superbly funny there as well as he was replying in my style. He is a very nice guy at heart, and his sarcasm is always on point. In fact, he is hilarious. He was going through very security-based travel from Mumbai to Chandigarh and later from Chandigarh to Gurgaon. He was asked to travel in a very secure manner which is the reason he could not even visit the hospital to meet Abhishek Malhan. So, yes I am in touch with him and I am on great terms with him.”

On being asked if her negative image on the show decreased her chances of winning the show, the Bhagya Lakshmi fame revealed, “Yes I would have definitely won the show if this was not the case. I had come to the show without any established fan base so it was a difficult journey for me. Elvish won due to the support and votes of his followers.” Apart from Elvish Yadav, Dhurve also shared a good friendship with contestants Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Rani.

For those who do not know, Bebika Dhurve is a multi-tasker in real life. She is a dentist, actress and astrologer. She is also expected to participate in Bigg Boss 17 but an official confirmation still awaits.

