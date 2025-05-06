Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 6: Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor's movie expected to earn Rs 6.25 crore

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 6: Led by Ajay Devgn, Raid 2 is among the latest releases in Bollywood. While Devgn has reprised his role as Amay Patnaik in the new release, the film has welcomed a new star cast, including Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Supriya Pathak. Released on May 1, 2025, Raid 2 looks to earn around Rs 6.25 crore today.

Raid 2, which marks Ajay Devgn's return as Amay Patnaik, has maintained a phenomenal hold at the box office. After collecting Rs 78.5 crore in five days, early estimates suggest that the crime thriller will earn in the range of Rs 6.25 crore on the first Tuesday. This is to note that the Raid sequel fetched Rs 7 crore yesterday.

The total collection of the Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer will come under the Rs 85 crore mark today. The makers chose not to keep Blockbuster Tuesdays' discount offer for the movie while relying on its legacy and positive reception. The slight drop in its business hasn't affected the performance of Raid 2 much as it continues to witness a good trend in the market.

While Raid 2 is now leading the race at the Hindi box office, the holdover release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, has been lagging behind. The Akshay Kumar-led movie, which is currently in its third week, is under the Rs 80 crore mark.

Also featuring Saurabh Shukla as Tauji, it is yet to be seen how the Raid sequel performs amid the arrival of Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas this Friday. By then, Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial will enter its second weekend.

This time, Amay Patnaik is locking horns with Dada Manohar Bhai, a corrupt politician played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Raid 2 in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

