Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'Mujhe show me negatively portray kiya,' Bebika Dhurve's shocking revelation

We have seen many strong contestants in the blockbuster Bigg Boss OTT season 2. There were popular YouTubers Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, social media sensation Manisha Rani, and popular Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt. However. there was one contestant who managed to leave a strong impact on the show without an established fanbase and connections. It is none other than the headstrong and dazzling diva Bebika Dhurve. Despite not winning the show, she gained a lot of popularity from the show. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dhurve made a shocking revelation about being portrayed negatively on the show which lowered her chances of winning the show.

Bebika Dhurve on being portrayed negatively on Bigg Boss OTT 2

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss OTT 2 3rd runner-up Bebika Dhurve gave an answer on being portrayed negatively and if it wasn't like that she would have won the show as she said, “101%, Mujhe show mein negatively portray kiya. There were already many Youtubers and superstars from social media who had an established fan base. Aur Main waha gayi thi ek gareeb insaan ki tarah ameron ki basti mein (I went there as a poor contestant among all the rich and popular faces). I was the most poor one out there as I was not a known face nor did I have a strong established fan base who could speak up for me. I had the most difficult and challenging journey on the show. If those people had to face such a difficult situation had they managed to come so ahead which is my exact question to everyone .”

Take a look at the interview here

The Bhagya Lakshmi fame further added on the social media game as she went on say,“If they did not have all those as a back up then I feel would have definitely won the show. It is all about the numbers because, in the end, Elvish won the show as he had more support and votes. It does play a strong inspect in one’s life. If I am put in nominations against a person with more followers so no matter how much I give content it won't work. So, they will be on the stronger side due to their follower’s blind loyalty towards them.”

More about Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve is an actress, dentist and astrologer. She is known for her important role in the popular drama Bhagya Lakshmi. She is also expected to participate in Bigg Boss season 17.

