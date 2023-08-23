Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bebika Dhurve on Pooja Bhatt, ‘I’m eagerly waiting to meet her’

Bebika Dhurve emerged as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress caught the attention of viewers since day 1 of the show. However, there were several ups and downs she went through. From facing body shaming to getting off on the wrong foot with almost all contestants, Bebika Dhurve fought all odds and made it to the top 5 contestants. The astrologer-turned-dentist-turned-actress gained immense popularity after the show. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about how her equation has been with Pooja Bhatt after coming out of the house.

Bebika Dhurve on her equation with Pooja Bhatt after the show

There have been several occasions inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house when Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve had fights and arguments about many things. However, during the last few weeks, they resolved their differences and were seen getting along well. Now, talking to us on their equation after coming out of the house, Bebika Dhurve said, “We’re planning on to meet her, but she went on a vacay. And she is down with a viral fever, so she is not able to step out much. Once she recovers, we are planning to meet her. And we had a good video call soon after the finale and I met her family, her brother, Shaheen ji, and Mahesh Bhatt ji, so I’m eagerly waiting to meet her.”

Watch the full interview here:

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Bebika Dhurve on participating in Bigg Boss 17

In this same interview, Bebika revealed if she will participate in Bigg Boss 17. “I have been approached already, lekin mein thoda waqt lungi kyunki it’s very evident that image perception baan jata hai, and content related aapka, phir wo log apne hisaab se creative call le lete hain. (I will take some time to think about it because it’s very evident that they create and image perception of yours and take a creative call accordingly) Toh mere saath waysa huya, mereko kaafi negatively portray kar diya gaya, willingly or unwillingly. Toh mein nahi chahungi ki ayesa phir na ho. (It has happened to me as I have been portrayed very negatively, willingly or unwillingly. So, I do not want that to happen again) It’s very unnecessary and unacceptable,” stated the actress.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'Mujhe show me negatively portray kiya,' Bebika Dhurve's shocking revelation