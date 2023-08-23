EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Is Bebika Dhurve on Bigg Boss 17 list of contestants? Find Out

Bebika Dhurve is one of the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She had a remarkable journey in the season; starting off on the wrong foot with her co-contestants to being friends and resolving all differences, Bebika caught everyone’s attention from the very first day. With the buzz around Bigg Boss OTT 2 settling down, viewers are now eager to stay updated about Bigg Boss 17. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bebika Dhurve reveals if she has been approached for the upcoming season.

Bebika Dhurve reveals if she has been approached for Bigg Boss 17

On being asked about her thoughts on Bigg Boss 17, Bebika reveals that she has already been approached for the upcoming season. However, she has not confirmed her participation. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant said, “I have been approached already, lekin mein thoda waqt lungi kyunki it’s very evident that image perception baan jata hai, and content related aapka, phir wo log apne hisaab se creative call le lete hain. (I will take some time to think about it because it’s very evident that they create and image perception of yours and take a creative call accordingly) Toh mere saath waysa huya, mereko kaafi negatively portray kar diya gaya, willingly or unwillingly. Toh mein nahi chahungi ki ayesa phir na ho. (It has happened to me as I have been portrayed very negatively, willingly or unwillingly. So, I do not want that to happen again) It’s very unnecessary and unacceptable.”

Watch Bebika Dhurve's full interview here:

Bebika Dhurve on her plans ahead

Further, the actress revealed what she has planned ahead. Reality shows are definitely not on the cards, and she wants to focus on bigger projects. “I'll look for bigger projects, movies, or music videos, iski taraaf zyada dekh rahi hu. (I’m looking for bigger projects, movies, music videos) Reality shows se thoda abhi aback hu, (I’m not too inclined on reality shows) but you never know. You can never say never,” concluded the actress.

Reportedly, showmakers are gearing up for Bigg Boss 17 and several celebrities have been approached for the upcoming season. However, there's no confirmation yet.