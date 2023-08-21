Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan’s mother calls him ‘hanger’; here's why

Abhishek Malhan, who gained fame through his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, has been enjoying a surge in popularity following his appearance on the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan. The well-known YouTuber finally came back to his hometown, Delhi. Only a few hours ago, Abhishek Malhan’s mother Dimple Malhan posted a video on her YouTube channel. In the video, the Malhan family can be seen celebrating Abhishek’s homecoming.

Guess why Abhishek Malhan’s mother called him a ‘hanger’?

Dimple Malhan recently shared a vlog capturing the joyful celebration of Abhishek's return back home. The entire family is seen celebrating the moment and commemorating Abhishek's first day back home. In the vlog, Abhishek said, “Everything in the home is looking different now, they have changed the walls as well. Seventy days back the color of the walls was different. They changed everything while I was out.”

To which his mother Dimple Malhan said, “70 dinphele jab tu gaya tha toh tu bhi toh kuch or tha, ab kya hai ‘Hanger.’ Bilkul hanger lag raha hai tu. Pata chalta hai na ki mummy kitna achaa khana deti hai, jisse hasht-pusht rhete ho tum. Ekdum healthy, ab dekh hanger ban gaya hai. (70 days ago when you had left, you were something else too. Now, what's this 'Hanger'? You're looking exactly like a hanger. You realize how well mom used to feed you, so you could stay healthy and strong. Completely healthy before, now look, you've turned into a hanger.)”

She added, “Ab 10 din tujhe khilaungi, teko mota taaza kar dungi. (Now, I'll feed you for 10 days, and I'll make you plump and fresh again.)”

The Malhan family's joy knew no bounds upon Abhishek's return. Their happiness was evident as they celebrated the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony.

Who is Abhishek Malhan?

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is a well-known YouTuber and a content creator. He started his YouTube channel in 2019 and gained a massive fan following in a short period. He became one of the favorite contestants during his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 this year. He has been making headlines for his impressive performance and for securing the position of the first runner-up in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

For the unversed, Malhan was hospitalized right before the finale. And, he could only attend the grand finale for a brief period. After the finale ended, Abhishek remained hospitalized for more than two days. Following his discharge, he made his way to his hometown, Delhi.

