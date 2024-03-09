Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has again landed in legal trouble. The social media influencer has allegedly beaten a fellow YouTuber in Gurugram. According to news agency ANI, a case has been filed against Elvish Yadav following the incident. The victim lodged an FIR with the Gurugram Police. He also issued a statement on social media about the same.

FIR against Elvish Yadav

The victim, Sagar Thakur, who goes by the name Maxtern, claimed in his complaint to Gurugram police that Elvish Yadav had beaten him and his followers. Based on the complaint, a case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against Elvish Yadav at Gurugram's Sector-53 Police Station.

In a video that has been going viral on social media since Friday morning, Elvish can be seen entering a shop and beating the YouTuber. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was accompanied by a group of men who beat the complainant. The video shows Elvish entering the shop, slapping Thakur, and kicking him brutally.

They wrestle and fight inside the shop, and they talk about something at the end. As Elvish leaves, he again slaps Thakur, and his men stop him.

What happened between Sagar Thakur and Elvish Yadav?

Apparently, the victim and Elvish have been having a debate on social media over the last few days. On March 7, Elvish tweeted that he wanted to remind Sagar Thakur that the latter lives in Delhi. Following this, Thakur traveled to Gurgaon. He even shared a screenshot of his chat with Elvish on social media, which shows they were scheduled to meet at 12:30 PM.

On March 8, Sagar posted another video where he revealed that Elvish threatened and beat him. He also promised to upload the video of the fight the next morning. Another video has been uploaded that shows him explaining the incident in detail. He also talked about the charges he lodged at the police station.

Many YouTubers have come out in support of Thakur. Some lauded him for fighting 8 to 10 men alone, and others commented that he should get justice and Elvish should be arrested.

Elvish Yadav's rave party case

Elvish Yadav often gets caught in legal muddles. He was in the news last year after his name allegedly came up in a rave party bust case. Snakes and poison were found at the party. Reportedly, he was not just accused of attending the party but also of supplying and using snake poison. The party was raided by police officials on suspicion that snake venom was being used for intoxication.

Six people, including the YouTuber, were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly providing snake venom for a party in Noida’s Sector 51. While five of those named in the FIR were arrested, Yadav was questioned in the matter.

