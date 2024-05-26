Nancy Tyagi, a fashion influencer took the nation by storm with her impressive stint in Cannes Film Festival 2024. The young designer appeared wearing a unique outfit made with 1000-meter fabric. In a podcast with Ranveer Alhabadia, the viral girl Nancy Tyagi opened up on her father's reaction to her visit to the Cannes Film Festival and revealed how her mother supported her.

Nancy Tyagi's father denied her permission to travel overseas all alone

In the interview, Nancy Tyagi revealed that when she informed her father that she was going to Cannes along with her brother Mannu, her father denied her permission. Later, she got to know that her brother couldn't accompany her to Cannes. This resulted in her father being reluctant even more to allow her to go to the international event, as they were already doing well. However, she mentioned that her mother supported her. She said, "Mummy ne papa se bola ke aapko puch nahi rahe hai bata rahe hai ke woh jaa rahi hai. (My mother told my father that I wasn't asking for his permission, but rather informing him about the decision.)"

Take a look at Nancy Tyagi's viral look from Cannes Film Festival 2024:

Nancy Tyagi on her father's reaction post-Cannes 2024

Talking about her father's reaction post her stint at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Nancy Tyagi said, "Kal meri baat ho rahi thi toh bol rahe they ke itne phone maine zindagi mey nahi uthaaye jitne kal maine gaav ke utha liye. (I spoke to him the other day and he mentioned that he was getting a lot of calls from all over the village.)"

Nancy Tyagi was appreciated by many popular celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shweta Tiwari, and Ankita Lokhande among others for her work and for making the country proud.

