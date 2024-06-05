Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She is best known for playing the role of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Her irresistible aura and fitness undoubtedly capture many hearts.

Recently, the actress posted a series of pictures in a mesmerizing yellow shirt on her social media handle. She often keeps her fans updated with glimpses of her personal and professional life and her latest post has once again left her fans in awe.

Shweta Tiwari stuns fans in mesmerizing yellow shirt

Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram handle and showcased her impeccable fashion sense in a mesmerizing printed yellow shirt.

The Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress looked stunning in a unique, one-of-a-kind shirt featuring a vibrant yellow print. This is a perfect mix of fun and playful vibe to a summer wardrobe. The actress accessorized her look with pearl earrings and kept her hair open in soft curls with minimal makeup.

And here's the best part– this stunning outfit was from a brand called Beyond Tara, and get this, it's only Rs. 2,890! Talk about style on a budget. Shweta Tiwari proves that one can slay effortlessly.

Fan reactions

As soon as Shweta Tiwari uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with compliments. One fan wrote, “Pretty woman with beautiful smile.” Another fan commented, “She has defied age. Truly Adorable, cute and elegant my Shweta, Love you.”

More about Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is widely recognized for her role as Prerna in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, a character known for its portrayal of innocence. After this iconic character, she has appeared in several television shows, including Parvarrish, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She has showcased her versatility by winning titles in controversial reality TV shows like Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. Shweta also emerged as a finalist in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Beyond television, Shweta has been a part of web series, most recently starring in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

