Nancy Tyagi has been winning hearts for her smashing debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She made heads turn with her pastel-colored outfit on the red carpet of the international event. Tyagi has been receiving appreciation and acknowledgment from the who's who of the industry. In a podcast with Ranveer Alhabadia, the fashion influencer spoke about the strategy for opting for the huge pink gown that went viral.

Nancy Tyagi on why she chose the pink gown as her first look at Cannes 2024

In the podcast interview, Nancy Tyagi shared what went behind zeroing upon her first red carpet gown for the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She mentioned that she wanted a huge ensemble that could steal everybody's attention and thus she planned an outfit made of 1000-meter fabric that was quite heavy as well.

She strategized to grab the attention of the red carpet with the heavy outfit. She said, "Mera ganda bhi lagega toh log dekhege toh ek baar. Main dimaag laga kar chali thi. (Even if the outfit didn't look good, people would at least see. I put some thoughts before going there.)"

Take a look at Nancy Tyagi's first look from Cannes Film Festival 2024:

Nancy Tyagi had three looks designed for the Cannes Film Festival 2024. While the first look wherein she wore a plump gown went viral, she felt that people loved the second look, that of a saree the most. She mentioned that she didn't wear that saree on the first day (red carpet) because that might not get registered well as compared to her elaborate pink gown.

She added that she has no qualms about choosing the pink gown as her first look at the International Film Festival as her strategy with the look worked out well.

Nancy Tyagi on her mother's struggle

Nancy Tyagi mentioned that she wanted to give a good lifestyle to her mother who had struggled all her life. She stated that earlier, her mother was a teacher in their village, but she didn't earn decent money and thus she changed her profession and started working in a factory where heavy machinery was used. Nancy mentioned how she would often hear about accidents at the factory. Tyagi expressed her fear of learning about similar accidents with her mother.

She added that she is elated with her mother staying at home and being happy and content. Nancy mentioned getting a puppy for her mother and added that her mother spends her entire day with the pet while she hustles.

Nancy Tyagi on designing for Sonam Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan

Nancy Tyagi had earlier mentioned her wish to design for Sonam Kapoor. The Neerja actress also appreciated her outfits and asked her to create something for her. When asked in the podcast about what would she design for Sonam Kapoor, she replied that she'd design a saree for her.

She also mentioned that she'd learn to design for men, if at all, given a chance to prepare a design for Shah Rukh Khan. Nancy also added that she received many messages from celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and a bunch of TV celebrities appreciating her work.

Nancy Tyagi gained popularity on social media by designing various outfits from scratch.

