'Can't wait to see you with the trophy,' Paras Kalnawat extends support to Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 is in its final month, and hence, loyal fans are already excited for the makers to announce the winner. Celebs, who have been vocal about their thoughts on the show and the contestants, keep sharing their opinions on the potential winner of Bigg Boss 17. Recently, Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat dropped an unseen snap with Munawar Faruqui extending his support.

Paras Kalnwat cannot wait to see Munawar Faruqui with Bigg Boss 17 trophy

Undoubtedly, Munawar Faruqui is one of the most discussed personalities, both inside and outside the controversial house. It is been more than two months since he is locked in the premises of Bigg Boss 17, but his recent feud with Ayesha Khan captured immense attention. Meanwhile, numerous television actors and ex-Bigg Boss contestants spoke in favor.

This time, Paras Kalnawat extended support to Munawar Faruqui. Treating his fans with a candid snap with the comedian, the Anupamaa fame penned a special note for him. Manifesting Munawar Faruqui as the Bigg Boss 17's winner, the actor wrote, "Played with dignity brother and we all know you are real. Stay Strong. You're not too far from the Finale! Can't wait to see you with the trophy Guyssss lets make him lift the trophy with record breaking votes."

Have a look at Paras Kalnawat's post here:

Munawar Faruqui's stint in Bigg Boss 17

For the past few weeks, Munawar Faruqui has been all over the news owing to Ayesha Khan’s shocking allegations against him. After claiming to have shared a history with him, she alleged the comedian had cheated on his ex-wife with Nazila. Ayesha revealed that Munawar sent a marriage proposal to a famous influencer while dating his now ex-girlfriend Nazila.

Recently, his sister Amrin entered the Bigg Boss 17 house during the family week. She asked him why did he reveal his personal details. Amrin explained, "Why do you reveal your personal details? Even if it is Ayesha. Are you the only one inside the house to go through a breakup or divorce? Everybody inside the house bitches about you."

