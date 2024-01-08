Chalo Lakshadweep: Rupali Ganguly, Arjun Bijlani, Ektaa Kapoor and others promote Indian tourism

Maldives has been a popular tourist destination for Indians for its pristine beaches, luxury resorts, and clear blue water. But following the recent social media spat over Lakshadweep vs Maldives, many celebrities took to social media to express how they would choose Indian islands over outside destinations. Standing in support of India, several popular television celebrities, namely Rupali Ganguly, Arjit Taneja, Arjun Bijlani, and others made posts with the trending hashtag #ChaloLakshadweep

Rupali Ganguly, Arjit Taneja, Arjun Bijlani, and others support #ChaloLakshadweep

Director Ektaa Kapoor didn’t maintain her silence on the issue. She wrote, “It's truly time to shift our attention to the beauty of our Indian Islands! Let's celebrate the diverse and captivating essence of our nation. Rediscover and hold dear the treasures within our borders 🇮🇳 #ExploreIndianIslands” Along with the note, she also posted a series of picturesque landscapes of Lakshadweep.

Check out Ektaa Kapoor's tweet here:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists."

He added, "We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism.”

Advertisement

Reacting to this post, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shared it and wrote, “Agree.”

Here's the post:

Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Na Maldives kabhi gaya tha aur na ab jaaoonga !!! And yes after this wake up call I want to tell all of you that north east is extremely beautiful in our country .: travel !! We have so many places to explore in our own country .. let’s promote #IndianTourism ..”

Read Arjun Bijlani's tweet here:

Popular television personality turned politician Ravi Kishan wrote, "Embark on a journey of enchantment! Discover the breathtaking beauty of the Indian Islands – a paradise waiting to be explored. From serene beaches to vibrant culture, there's something for every adventurer. #ExploreIndianIslands #Lakshdweep"

Here's the tweet:

Bigg Boss 15’s Rajiv Adatia posted a picture of Lakshadweep and wrote, “This is in India! The beauty of India never fails to amaze me!! I can’t wait to go here!! Looks amazing!! #Lakshwadeep”

Actress Hina Khan wrote, "I have visited Maldives many times,have formed some unforgettable and fond memories during my visits. But to see such hateful comments from people holding powerful offices from such a beautiful country is both disturbing and disappointing.. #ExploreIndianIsland #Lakshadweep"

Not just television celebrities, but Bollywood actors, including Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, and Nimrat Kaur, among others, stood in solidarity with the country to promote Indian islands. PV Sindhu, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma among other popular personalities also voiced their opinion on the trending issue.

Why is #ChaloLakshadweep trending on social media?

#ChaloLakshadweep and #BoycottMaldives are trending on social media following the derogatory remarks made by some ministers of the Maldives Government. They have now been suspended and the Maldives government issued a statement rejecting the derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What started as a social media war turned into a diplomatic row. On January 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared images on X from his visit to Lakshadweep islands. Although he didn't mention Maldives anywhere in his post, social media users from Maldives slammed the PM. Maldives Ministers Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid called PM Narendra Modi names in now deleted X posts.

Advertisement

Criticizing this move, Indians are now promoting tourism within the country using the hashtags #ChaloLakshadweep and #BoycottMaldives.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande to Vicky Jain, 'Agar mai bhi soch samajhke decision leti toh yeh nahi hota'