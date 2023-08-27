Comedian Bharti Singh buys home for new family member; Watch

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are widely adored as a couple on social media. Recently, comedian Bharti Singh was pleasantly surprised by her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Haarsh's surprise gift to Bharti was a delightful one – a new puppy for both Bharti and Golla (their son). This addition has transformed Bharti and Haarsh into proud pet parents. Just a few hours ago, the YouTuber shared a vlog on her channel, revealing that they have acquired a new home for their furry companion.

Let’s take a look at little pup's new house:

Today, on August 27th, Bharti Singh uploaded a video on her YouTube channel "LOL" (Life of Limbachiyaa’s), announcing that they have purchased a new home for their puppy. Haarsh shared that due to the puppy's small size, a veterinarian advised them to create a designated space where the puppy could be safe and secure.

Bharti also built up suspense for her YouTube audience by stating, “Dosto, kaafi dino se mere mann m ek baat chal rahi hai, ki wo cheez mai karu ya na karu. Aap logo ko btaungi bhaut jaldi mai. Iske liye mujhe time nikalna padega, Golle ko bhi choad ke jaana mujhe 2 ghante ke liye, par mujhe wo cheez karni hai. Wo cheez mai karti thi jo bich m chooth gayi hai yr, pandera saal hogye. Aap logo ko jaldi btaungi. (Friends, for quite some time, something has been on my mind, whether I should do that thing or not. I'll share it with you very soon. For this, I'll need to take some time and leave Golla (their son) behind for 2 hours too, but I want to do that thing. It's something I used to do and left in the middle, it's been about 15 years. I'll let you know soon.)”

In her previous vlog, Bharti also shared with her fans that they have named their little puppy 'Bhura' (which means brown in Hindi). Haarsh added that they didn't really overthink the name and decided to call him Bhura because of his brown color.

Work-wise, Bharti Singh has etched her name in the entertainment industry with her exceptional comedic talent, displayed across a range of television programs. Unafraid to explore new avenues, she ventured into reality TV, participating in acclaimed shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. In a recent feat, Bharti Singh made a notable cameo appearance in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by the renowned Karan Johar.

Moreover, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared the screen once again in the entertainment-focused reality show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull, solidifying their status as dynamic and beloved entertainment personalities.

