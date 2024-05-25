Celebrity airport looks often become the style guide for their fans. They know how to ace it, keeping it comfortable yet chic at the same time. Television heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar was recently spotted at the airport with his family looking uber-stylish in denim. If you want some airport fashion inspo today, then you’re at the right place. Let’s check out Dheeraj Dhoopar, his wife Vinny Arora, and their son’s denim look.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and his family’s airport look

The stylish Dhoopar family was spotted at the airport yesterday. Dheeraj Dhoopar came out of the car wearing a washed-out, ripped, blue denim. He paired it with a simple black tee shirt and white sneakers. His wife Vinny Arora stepped out in a blue denim slit skirt. The long skirt has buttons in the front to adjust the slit. For a casual yet stylish look, she paired the denim with a basic white tee shirt and sneakers.

What caught the attention of the paps was the style game of baby Dhoopar. Dheeraj Dhoopar's 1.9-year-old son, Zayn wore a blue denim jacket and jeans of the same color. Underneath the jacket, momma Dhoopar made him wear a black tee shirt. He wore a black cap and yellow sneakers.

Watch the Dhoopar family pose at the airport here:

Where is the family off to?

Dheeraj Dhoopar took to social media to upload a picture of his son dressed in denim and wrote, "Enroute Dadi House. (red heart emoji)" The actor hails from Delhi, and it seems they are visiting his family there.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's professional life

Talking about his professional life, Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently seen as Subhaan Siddiqui in Rabb Se Hai Dua. He entered the show post leap. The season 2 of the serial features actors like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Seerat Kapoor, Yesha Rughani, and Raymon Kakar among others.

The versatile actor made his television debut with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg followed by shows like Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar, and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge among others. He got recognition with his stint in Sasural Simar Ka and since then, there has been no looking back for the actor.

