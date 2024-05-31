Here’s how Dheeraj Dhoopar takes out time for his son amidst shooting for Rabb Se Hai Dua

Dheeraj Dhoopar is setting an example for all working fathers by seamlessly balancing his responsibilities of being a daddy and an actor. He is as committed to his son as he is to his shoots.

The handsome hunk, who is playing Subhaan in Rabb Se Hai Dua, recently spoke about how he fulfills his duties as a father amid his hectic filming schedule.

Dheeraj’s baby boy comes on sets of his show

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who embraced fatherhood two years ago with the arrival of his little munchkin Zayn, recently had an endearing moment with his son on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua. Zayn paid a visit to his father at his shooting location and captured everyone’s hearts with his innocence.

The little boy refused to leave Dheeraj’s side and the actor ended up shooting a close-up scene while holding his son’s hand. Dheeraj shared about the surprise that Zayn gave him by coming to the sets of his show.

He said, "His visit made me incredibly happy. I was shooting some intense scenes. But as soon as I saw him, the entire mood of the set shifted. The Kundali Bhagya actor revealed that his son was just excited to play with him and he wouldn't let go of his hand, even when he had to go for his shot.

Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar’s heartwarming post dedicated to Zayn:

Calling it one of the most amazing days of shooting he has ever had, Dheeraj continued, “Fortunately, I only needed to film a close-up, so I kept holding his hand since he wasn't in the frame. Everything went smoothly.”

He also shed light on the cruciality of striking a balance between personal and professional life. The 39-year-old stated, “Despite the demanding nature of my profession, I make it a priority to spend quality time with my family. I plan my schedule carefully to ensure I can manage my work commitments while still being present for my loved ones."

About Rabb Se Hai Dua

The current track of Rabb Se Hai Dua revolves around Ibaadat, Subhaan and Mannat portrayed by Yesha Rughani, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Seerat Kapoor respectively. Subhaan is presently on a mission to save Ibaadat, who has been abducted by Farhan.

The drama airs Mon-Sun on Zee TV at 10:30 p.m. It can also be viewed on the Zee5 app.

