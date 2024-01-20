Did you know Bigg Boss 17’s Mannara Chopra changed her name on Priyanka Chopra’s suggestion?

Bigg Boss 17 is inching towards its finale. The season has managed to grab enough headlines due to an engaging bunch of contestants. Mannara Chopra became a fan favorite with her stint on the show. While it is known to all that Mannara’s real name is Barbie Handa, it has now come to the forefront that it was Priyanka Chopra who recommended Mannara to take a different name before entering the acting industry.

Mannara shared why Priyanka Chopra asked her to change her name

In one of her earlier interviews, Mannara Chopra, who was born Barbie Handa claimed that she changed her name after her cousin sister and global icon, Priyanka Chopra suggested she take a different stage name. Priyanka was of the view that the audience would not relate to the name ‘Barbie’.

The actress stated, “During the screening of my first movie Zid, my sister Priyanka was also there and she had told me that the name Barbie won’t be suitable for the movies and people might not connect with the name and hence I changed it. My sister’s name is “Mitali” which starts with “M”. That’s how Mannara came up and it means someone who shines”

Take a look at Mannara Chopra’s recent Instagram post:

Advertisement

Mannara Chopra shares a great equation with cousin Priyanka Chopra. When she entered the BB17 house, Priyanka wished her luck by putting a social media story featuring a picture from her Miss World Days along with a young Mannara. Alongside the photo, the actress wrote, “Throwback to little Mannara, good luck little one.”

About Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra is an actress who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. She marked her Hindi film debut with Vivek Agnohotri’s erotic thriller Zid. However, it didn’t fare well at the box office. Mannara has earned a reputed name in the South film industry and has several accolades to her name. Currently, she is attracting eyeballs for her journey in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

Bigg Boss 17 has given a different identity to Mannara Chopra. The actress has gained a huge fan following with her stint on the show. She is often discussed for her verbal spats with Ankita Lokhande and her friendship with Munawar Faruqui. Mannara’s on-and-off bond with Munawar remained one of the points of discussion throughout the season.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: 'Aaj maine tera guroor zarur toda hai': Why did Abhishek Kumar say this to Isha Malviya?