Popular actress Rupali Ganguly has been the audience's favorite star for years and has a huge fanbase. Over the years, Rupali's professional life has been in the limelight as the actress became a household name through her show, Anupamaa. Today, let's delve into her personal life as Rupali and her husband, Ashwin K Verma, celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary. While Rupali Ganguly's work life has been an open book, not many know about her love life.

Rupali Ganguly reveals how she first met Ashwin K Verma:

Recently, Rupali Ganguly appeared on Mashable India and spilled beans about her married life and how love bloomed between her and her husband, Ashwin K Verma. The Anupamaa actress revealed, "He (Ashwin) came here to make an advertisement. From 100-150 pictures, he saw my picture and said, 'She's Bengali, she is mad. She left her work.' I had left work that time."

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress continued, "I left work because I was in catering college. I did a dissolution from the film industry and then I joined catering college because I was very young. And then I was dressed up as a 60-year-old, as a wife. Suddenly, when I came out as a 60-year-old with white hair and everything, the first line he (Ashwin) said was, 'I wouldn't mind getting old with someone like you.'" Rupali continued by saying her husband was very good-looking and 6 feet tall.

A 20-year-old picture of Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin Verma-

Further, Rupali revealed how they started as friends and used to speak on the phone for a long time, due to which she used to get big bills as they were in a long-distance relationship. The actress shared, "There was never 'I love you'. We directly got married. He didn't even propose to me."

How did Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin Verma get married?

Speaking about her marriage, she shared how they casually decided to get married and avoided spending huge amounts of money on the wedding. The actress mentioned, "On 4th we decided to get married on 6th. I told him to talk to my father. My father was like, 'Oh, you're getting married? Okay, do it.' We didn't buy anything as such, and there was no give and take. We went to talk to Ashwin's parents, and we did a registered marriage."

Recalling her days while shooting Parvarrish-Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Rupali revealed how she requested leave from her producer for her marriage. She said, "I was doing Parvarrish. I told my show's producer that I wanted a holiday. He asked me, 'Why? Your track is going on,' I told him, 'It's my marriage; I am getting married tomorrow' (laughs)."

The actress explains how she had asked for a leave from her producer two or three times while stating the reason for her marriage but didn't get married. She shares how her producer was unsure when she asked him for a leave again. However, she stated that she assured her producer that she would get married this time.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team attended Rupali Ganguly's marriage:

Rupali Ganguly mentioned that Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team, who has been like a family to her, attended her wedding. She stated they are still in touch and even have a WhatsApp group. Rupali reveals how Ratna Pathak Shah was unsure about getting on WhatsApp as she thought Rupali would send her 'good morning' messages. Rupali mentioned she forced Ratna Pathak to join WhatsApp, and now she enjoys being on it.

Rupali revealed how the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team had a hilarious reaction to her marriage as they were feeling sorry for Ashwin. The actress also shared that she was unsure whether Ashwin would attend the marriage and get married to her. Keeping this in mind, Rupali informed her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai family that if Ashwin came, then it would be her marriage; otherwise, it would be a normal celebration.

Take a look at Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's team here-

About Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma:

Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma tied the knot on 6 February 2013. After getting married, Rupali took a break from her professional life as she embraced motherhood. Rupali and Ashwin embraced parenthood for the first time when they welcomed their son Rudransh. The actress often shares glimpses of her family on social media.

Rupali Ganguly's return to Television:

After taking a break from Television for a few years, Rupali Ganguly made a smashing comeback on Television by playing the lead role in Anupamaa. Rupali's journey in Anupama resonates with many, making her one of the most loved actresses. She impressed a massive number of fans and followers with her acting prowess and continues to do so. Her portrayal of a strong, independent woman has become an inspiration for many viewers.

More about Rupali Ganguly's professional life:

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in numerous popular fictional and non-fictional shows like Sanjivani, Bhabhi, Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and more.

