EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani on his character in ShivShakti: It's a journey of a man who is trying to heal

Once again, the audience is excited to see the talented and handsome Arjun Bijlani on their television sets. The actor is returning with a refreshing character through the show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti. A lot is in store for Arjun's fans, who will get to see the multifaceted personalities of the actor via his character, Shiv. Pinkvilla got in an exclusive chat with the 40-year--old about this new show, what intrigued him the most, associating with Shabir Ahluwalia for his series' promotion and more.

What intrigued Arjun Bijlani to take up ShivShakti?

When I was given the narration for the show, there were several aspects that excited me. However, what excited me the most was the depth and complexity of Shiv's character. The opportunity to portray a 30-year-old neurosurgeon who has been broken down by a past event in his life was truly intriguing. As an actor, I'm always looking for roles that challenge me and push me to explore different shades of emotions. The character of Shiv came across exactly like that, and I knew I had to say yes to the show immediately.

Arjun Bijlani's thoughts about the show's title

I find the show's title, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, quite intriguing and evocative. As we all know, The first love story or we can say Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya is of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti. The show beautifully captures the essence of the story and the central theme of love. The amalgamation of Shiv and Shakti suggests a deep connection between the characters and hints at a profound exploration of their relationship dynamics. It sets the stage for a modern-day interpretation of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic, which I believe will be a unique and fascinating aspect of the show.

What's different about this character, Shiv?

Playing the character of Shiv has been an immensely fulfilling experience for me as an actor. Shiv is a 30-year-old neurosurgeon who has been shattered by a major event in his past. He carries the weight of his brokenness, and his family is concerned about finding a suitable match for him. Shiv's character is well-defined and multi-dimensional, which is what drew me to it. He displays strong emotions and has a dark past that has left him dejected in life. To bring Shiv to life, I had to delve deep into the complexities of his emotions and portray the journey of a man trying to heal and find solace. It has been a refreshing departure from my previous roles and has allowed me to showcase a different range of performances. I hope the audience connects with Shiv and enjoys this narrative.

What's new in store for the audience?

Currently, my focus is completely on Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti and portraying the character of Shiv. The show has a captivating storyline that explores the power of love and healing, set against the backdrop of Varanasi. I want to give my best to this project and continue to engage and entertain the audience with Shiv's journey. However, I am also open to exploring opportunities in the OTT space. The digital platform provides a different creative landscape, and I am intrigued by the diverse and realistic content that OTT platform offers. Additionally, I have a keen interest in producing shows on realistic topics. I want to contribute to meaningful storytelling that addresses relevant social issues and brings about positive change. The audience can expect a mix of entertaining and thought-provoking content from me, and I am excited to embark on these new endeavors when the time is right. While the plans for production are still being aligned and finalized, I assure you that once everything is in place, I will definitely share the exciting news with everyone.

His work experience with Shabir Ahluwalia

Working with Shabir Ahluwalia has been an absolute pleasure. While "Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti" is not a spin-off of Shabir's show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, both shows have a special connection. The team thought it would be a wonderful way to introduce Shiv and Shakti on the channel by having a special, exclusive first glimpse on Radha Mohan. Shabir and I have known each other for a long time, and it was amazing to work with him on this project. While our characters may not directly interact in the shows, the special track showcases the synergy between the two series. I'm excited for the audience to witness this joint effort and hope they enjoy the unique storytelling that both shows bring to the table.

