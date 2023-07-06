EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Charu Asopa on battling judgments for speaking about personal challenges involving Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa is back with her new show, Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana as the negative lead. The actress, who is active on social media, impressed everyone with her post-partum weight loss and calls her 18-month-old daughter, Ziana to be her inspiration. The 35-year-old feels that she is in a better space now, and in this exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she talked about being a single mother, balancing her professional and personal life, and if she regrets making her marital life with Rajeev Sen public. Read:

Charu Asopa shares if she regrets speaking out in public about her life

"I gave an interview where I spoke about these things. I never wanted to do this but back-to-back 'mujh par laanchchan lagaaye ja rahe the,' 'jhooth bola ja raha tha.' It wasn't that this happened once, there were constant lies being told about me. Repeatedly, 3-4 things were being said about me, and it was then that I had no other choice but to speak out in public. I stay with my daughter and when people are talking something about me, she'll read them when she grows up. That's the reason I had to speak about it. After that too, people didn't stop, they kept speaking ill but I said whatever I thought was necessary for everyone to know.," said Charu.

On daughter Ziana reading the news about their parents' split

Adding further, Charu Asopa shared, "Yes, all this shouldn't have happened because when something comes up on the internet once, it can't be undone. When Ziana grows up, she's going to read everything and I don't know how she will react to it but (sighs) I think my daughter will grow up to be a wise being."

On the current equation with ex-husband Rajeev Sen

"Now, we are in a better position where we don't expect anything from each other. I think we are becoming friends, and simultaneously, we are also taking care of our daughter, Ziana. So, I think what we have right now is good."

Work stint

The 35-year-old is known for her work in television shows namely, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, Mere Angne Mein, and Johri among others. She is geared up to be seen in the new series, Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana.

