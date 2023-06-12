EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana speaks against Child Labour, calls for unity to solve the issue

Himanshi Khurana became a household name after her powerpack appearance on Bigg Boss season 13. The diva entered the house as a wild card contestant, but due to her distinctive aura, she gained immense popularity, after which she didn't turn and served a bunch of music videos, and her stints as the lead actress in hit Punjabi films like Shava Ni Girdhari Laal and 2 Bol are praised by all. She is constantly active on social media and always puts forth her views on anything going wrong in society.

Himanshi Khurana talks about Child Labour:

As the world stands against child labour on the 12th of June, Himanshi shared her opinion about the reason behind child labour and also appealed to people to unite to stop this complex problem of child labour. Talking about the reason which is responsible for child labour and also the consequences faced by non-privileged kids, Himanshi says, "Poverty is the major factor that forces poor families to send their children to work, which results in a serious problem with the child's future beliefs and also their social evolution."

The Bigg Boss 13 fame continued, "Children usually work to contribute and provide financial support to their families due to which their health is often ignored by their parents or they may not be aware of their children's health. Mainly the business owners hire a child as an employee to get the labour in cheap, but in the race of getting cheap labour, they forget that they are destroying the whole life of small innocent kids."

Take a look at the post here-

Ask her opinion on the steps that should be taken by the government to counter the issues of child labour. She tells, "Child labour can leave many severe consequences on children and their families. When children work, it does not mean as a standard, they support their families economically, neither all of them get paid for their work since many of them work as bonded labour or as slaves. In addition to that, they face many problems which may cause permanent damage to their childhood. So to overcome this there should be a proper strict law against the people who practice child labour and providing free education to all the bellow poverty line children will surely uplift their life and the way of thinking and observing the society, which will result in a better social structure of the kids who don't have a good financial background."

Concluding her talk Himanshi talked about the efforts that can be put forth to overcome this major issue, she says, "Apart from giving punishments to those who force children to work, governments, societies, and communities should cooperate in a better way with each other to decrease child labour. Possible innovative solutions and suggestions should be taken from experienced people and then proper planning and implementation of a single strategy to overcome this complex issue can let this vanish soon."

Advertisement

On the work front, Himanshi Khurana has been a part of some popular music videos including Sky High, Allah Khair Kare, Zyada Vadia, and Palazzo 2, among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Asim Riaz opens up on new track with Himanshi Khurana & marriage: We’re going to take it easy