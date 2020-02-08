Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Himanshi Khurana REVEALS her conversation with Asim Riaz over his ‘gf’ controversy

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Himanshi revealed her stand on Asim and his former girlfriend controversy and his proposal. Read.

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed some really interesting twists and turns. While everyone’s personal life was bared in the house, the latest target was Asim Riaz. In a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, revealed that a girl by the name Shruti Tuli has revealed to be dating him. Surprisingly, she later retracted her statement saying she never really dated him but actress Sonal Vengurlekar claims Shruti and Asim were in a relationship. She even claimed to have dated Asim’s brother Umar. Meanwhile, Asim confessed his love for Himanshi Khurana inside the house and even proposed to her. In an exclusive chat with Himanshi we asked her if the proposal came as a shock to her and if the news of his girlfriend bothered her at all.

Replying to the proposal, Himanshi said, “It was shocking that he proposed me for marriage, not even for commitment. When I entered, I was in the confession room and I was nervous. No one knew that I was going to come because me going as Asim’s connection was something everyone wanted to see that. When I came into the house, Asim did not leave me for the first half an hour. After I met everyone, he just dropped on his knees and proposed to me. I didn’t know what to say. And people even trolled me for that. People said that I didn’t reply to his proposal but how do I take such a hasty decision? He is still in the game show and I have seen the real world. We have a gap of two different worlds currently as he has been inside. So, I did not say NO to his proposal but I told him I want to get to know him more. What is wrong with this? I want Asim to know me too, I want to hear him too.”

She continued, “He was very excited and emotional. Whatever people say outside, especially the ex celebrity contestants, I hate it. I have noticed that they would poke him about relationships. I told Asim that if I have come as your connection, it is a slap on many faces who said that I used him inside and moved on. My presence in itself was enough to shut them up.”

She further elaborated, “People were telling on social media that by going inside I made his game weak but they don’t know that it is because of my presence that people get to see his positive side, how loving and caring he is. Otherwise, people have typecast him as aggressive.”

About the ‘gf’ situation, Himanshi took a stand and said that she would not believe anything until she speaks to Asim clearly about it. “Asim has clarified that he was in a relationship (even as the girl denies) but he broke up with her. I have told Asim clearly inside that I will wait to hear him explain and won’t pay attention to whatever other people are saying. People will tell 100 things about me too but I want us to believe in us. For me what matters is what he says. I asked him how did he believe other people when they spoke about my marriage thing when I had informed him that I wasn’t engaged officially. He agreed that it was a misjudgment from his side. I asked him categorically on his rumours of girlfriend and he said that there is a huge miscommunication because he is inside. Asim has told me to give him an hour to explain himself once he is out. I am matured enough to wait and hear him out.”

Well, that certainly leaves hope for Himanshi and Asim fans!

