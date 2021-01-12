EXCLUSIVE: Himanshi Khurana on her song Surma Bole: I'm excited about my looks as they are quite different

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and popular Punjabi artist, Himanshi Khurana is all set with her new number Surma Bole. We got our hands exclusively on her look and spoke to her about her excitement for the same.

Popular Punjabi artist and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Himanshi Khurana recently left her fans guessing about her next song when she dropped just a glimpse of it on her social media handles. The gorgeous star had hinted at shooting in Dubai for a song and since then, fans had been waiting with bated breath to see what Himanshi surprises them with. Well, now, we can confirm that Himanshi indeed is all set to take her fans by a storm as we've got some exclusive insights about her upcoming song, Surma Bole straight from her.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Himanshi spoke up about her upcoming song, Surma Bole and revealed that she has been excited to share it with fans. Talking about it, Himanshi revealed how impromptu was the shoot of the song in Dubai. She said, "So Surma Bole wasn't written as such in the first place, and when I went for the dubbing, we did everything at that time only, the lyrics were written, and composition was done on the spot only, and I was singing. The music is amazing and is given by The Kidd, who has given a lot of hit songs lately with Siddhu Moose Wala and Prem. The lyrics are by Bunty Bains, he is very well known in the industry for his work, and I have also worked with him many a time. And where at first we were shooting the song in Punjab only, somehow we ended up shooting the whole track in Dubai, which was even more exciting."

I am also excited about my looks as they are quite different in Surma Bole, I hope all my fans will love it Himanshi Khurana

Later, she shared a still of her song with us and we can see how glamorous she looks on the white sand in Dubai. In the still, we can see Himanshi clad in a maroon outfit with perfect hair and makeup. With a Goddess-like look in the song, she surely will set the screens on fire. Sharing her excitement, Himanshi said that she will be donning different looks in the song. She said, "I am also excited about my looks as they are quite different in Surma Bole, I hope all my fans will love it!"

Meanwhile, in 2020, Himanshi had mesmerised fans with her amazing voice with her much-loved song, Distance in the year 2020. The song garnered over 7 million views on YouTube and became a trending chartbuster. Now, with her new song coming out, we're sure fans cannot wait for it, just like us.

