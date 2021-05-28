EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Asim Riaz opens up on new track with Himanshi Khurana & marriage: We’re going to take it easy

In the new upcoming track, Asim Riaz will be rapping while Himanshi Khurana will be singing.

Even while Asim Riaz is still garnering praise for his debut single ‘Back to Start’, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the model-actor confirms that he has already recorded another single called ‘Sky High’ recently. “That will be the next one dropping in three weeks. Then there is another one coming ‘King Kong’, then there is another one coming, it's going to keep coming. Keep showing me love, keep rapping,” smiles Asim, adding that Himanshi Khurana was extremely happy with the song too.

Asim further informs that Himanshi is helping him with the new track. “I am rapping and she is also singing. So we have a track, that’s something new. So I wrote something in Punjabi, (and) she is like this pronunciation of a word was not proper, because I was getting into a little theth Punjabi. But she was like the pronunciation is not the way it should be. So wahi thoda bahut help kiya hai (so she helped a little there), because she knows proper Punjabi,” adds Asim.

While talking about his marriage plans with Himanshi recently, Asim had reportedly said that they are too young to get married. “We still stand on that. Marriage is something… eventually things happen but right now the focus is more on the career. To make it up. Because she has also been hustling for 10 years, I have also been hustling. She already was at that stage, I came to that stage. So it's all about growing in life. We are together, you know what I am saying. Things will happen, so we are just going to take it easy,” says Asim.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

