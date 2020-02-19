EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana RUBBISHES Shefali Jariwala’s claim of Asim Riaz hitting on her

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with PINKVILLA, we asked Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz’s girlfriend, if there is any truth to Shefali Jariwala’s claim that he tried to flirt on her. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 is finally over. After around 140 days inside the house, Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner for the show with Asim Riaz as the runner up. Asim won a lot of accolades over the period, despite facing competition from Sidharth, who enjoyed fairly huge popularity. After the eviction, Shefali Jariwala, who was a good friend of Asim, said that he tried to hit on her during the show. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with PINKVILLA, we asked Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz’s girlfriend, if there is any truth to It.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, “There was nothing like that. I don't know why she said that and why she felt that way. Only she knows. I really respect her because my bond with her was good. I was actually trapped between Asim and her because my bonding with both was strong. I was acting as a glue between them. They already had differences but were good to each other because of me. About the hitting part, it never happened and I am more close to Asim, so I will be a little more concerned about him. But one thing I can say certainly that the thing Shefali said never happened. I am speechless.”

Meanwhile, Himanshi also spoke about her equation with Shehnaaz Gill and her new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Himanshi also elaborated on her friendship with and opened up on Asim’s ‘girlfriend’ controversy.

Credits :Pinkvilla

