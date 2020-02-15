Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Himanshi: Don't know who will win given the way rules changed for Sidharth Shukla

Himanshi Khurana reveals who does she think will win Bigg Boss 13 finale, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 grand finale will be taking place tonight and it is one of the most awaited moments for the loyal fans of the reality show. While there is no clarity whatsoever when it comes to who will win the show, it is Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, and Arti Singh in top 6. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, when we asked Himanshi Khurana on who does she think will win the reality show, the beautiful actress and former contestant said that she herself is very confused this season.

"I genuinely don't know who will win this season because everyone looks deserving. This year has been very eventful. Also, the way the rules were changed for Sidharth Shukla, I don't know who will win. If you will watch old seasons of Bigg Boss, you will know that it is a game of personality where it is not about controversies. If we look at that, Arti has played well, Shehnaaz has played smart, and kept the game entertaining. If we look at the real personalities, then Asim Riaz has played so well, and then even Rashami's name we are hearing. So, I don't know it is very confusing this time. There is no guessing game this time," Himanshi asserted.

While the audience has created a frenzy over the same, online polls and votes hint at a major competition between Sidharth and Asim. However, things will only get clear tonight. Who are you rooting for?

